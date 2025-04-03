ResProp Management Awarded Management of Tobias Place, Bringing Accessible Living to Fort Worth

Their open kitchens include a modern island, stainless steel appliances, and a seamless flow into the living room. Workrooms with warm wooden design and a touch of Texas charm for a cozy, productive space. Stay active in their fully equipped gym, featuring a bold and inspiring mural.

FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is excited to announce full-service property management for Tobias Place , a newly leased community located in Fort Worth, TX. Offering affordable 1 & 2-bedroom apartments, Tobias Place combines modern living with exceptional amenities such as a resort-style pool, fitness center, and coworking spaces.Designed for both comfort and convenience, Tobias Place offers beautifully crafted 1 & 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern features and thoughtful details, all at a price that makes stylish living more attainable. These spacious residences, ranging up to 1,157 sq. ft., feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, abundant natural light, and in-unit washers and dryers. Select homes elevate the experience with kitchen islands, glass-enclosed showers, spacious pantries, and private patios or balconies, blending style with functionality. Beyond the doorstep, Tobias Place provides a resort-inspired lifestyle, featuring a pool with cabanas and outdoor seating, a state-of-the-art fitness center, coworking spaces, a stylish resident lounge, and a dedicated playground. Residents also enjoy controlled access, a convenient mailroom, ceiling fans, modern lighting fixtures, and ample storage options, ensuring every detail supports effortless living.“ResProp Management is proud to serve the residents of Fort Worth by providing residents with an affordable, quality place to call home. This property allows us to fulfill our vision of allowing the residents to rise up and live abundantly through the confidence that comes from attainable and consistent housing.” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, Tobias Place puts you close to everything the city has to offer while providing a welcoming retreat in a charming neighborhood. Located near TCU, Magnolia Avenue, and the Fort Worth Medical District, residents enjoy easy access to trendy restaurants, boutique shopping, and cultural attractions like the Fort Worth Zoo, Sundance Square, and the Kimbell Art Museum. Whether you're exploring the scenic Trinity Trails, catching a show at Bass Performance Hall, or enjoying the lively atmosphere of West 7th Street, the best of Fort Worth is right at your fingertips. With quick access to I-35W and Chisholm Trail Parkway, commuting to key destinations like the Fort Worth Stockyards, Texas Health Harris Methodist, and Lockheed Martin is effortless. Tobias Place offers a lifestyle that’s both connected and comfortable, bringing the energy of the city and the ease of home together in one perfect location.About Ojala Partners:Ojala Holdings, LP (“Ojala”) is a dynamic real estate company focused on acquiring, developing, and redeveloping multifamily residential properties and select commercial assets, including urban self-storage. Specializing in ‘story-driven’ opportunities, Ojala targets secondary markets and niche opportunities in Texas' primary markets. The company’s portfolio includes six active projects, with three under construction and three in pre-development, reflecting its commitment to strategic growth and market leadership.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

