DR. LEILA MEKACHER RECENTLY SELECTED AS TOP STRATEGIC INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR IN INCLUSIVE TECHNOLOGIES BY IAOTP

Dr. Leila Mekacher will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Leila Mekacher was recently selected as Top Strategic Innovator of the Year in Inclusive Technologies 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in engineering, robotics, and digital innovation, Dr. Leila Mekacher has proven herself to be an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she currently serves as Head of Digital Research and Innovation and Founder & CEO of Innoversa Factory GmbH and Innoversa gUG, where she leverages immersive technologies, gamification, and AI to advance digital education, inclusion, and career development. Recognizing this work, Innoversa Factory was awarded the title “Company of the Future” in 2025 by the German Innovation Institute and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs.Dr. Mekacher is Head of Digital Research and Innovation and Head of the Technological Education Center at SRH Vocational Training Center in Neckargemünd, Germany. She is also an adjunct lecturer at the Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW), the University of Applied Labour Studies in Mannheim and the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria in Linz. Her career includes founding and leading Innoversa Factory GmbH and Innoversa gUG, conducting research in mobile and autonomous robotics at Heidelberg University, and serving as a research associate at the University of Mannheim.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, immersive technologies (VR/AR/XR), gamification, AI, robotics, digital transformation, STEM education, and inclusive innovation. She is an internationally certified Advanced Autism Specialist and develops technologies and programs to support individuals with autism spectrum disorder and underrepresented communities in accessing education and the workforce.Before embarking on her career, Dr. Mekacher earned a Ph.D. in Robotics and Software Engineering, having previously studied Electrical and Automation Engineering.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Mekacher has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Dr. Leila Mekacher will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Strategic Innovator of the Year in Inclusive Technologies.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Mekacher is a dedicated STEM ambassador, mentor for women with migration backgrounds, and active participant in numerous initiatives promoting inclusion and diversity. She is a member of Autism-Europe, Zonta International, and the Leopoldina Akademie Freundeskreis, among other organizations, and continuously works to bridge the gap between technology, education, and community impact. Her work contributes to the advancement of sustainable, utopian futures in which immersive technologies actively shape human-centered progress, global competitiveness, and societal resilience.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Dr. Leila Mekacher for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Leila is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Mekacher attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes her work inspires the next generation of innovators.For more information, please visit: innoversa-factory.com/portfolio.htm About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.