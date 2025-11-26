ZD Stucco Repair Revitalizes 120-Home Chester Community

Fully restored house at Four Seasons ZD Stucco Repair team member removes old caulking Four Seasons community at Chester, NJ

ZD Stucco Repair has completed a full exterior restoration project in Chester, NJ, a residential community consisting of 120 homes across 62 buildings

I can’t believe the way the buildings look!” — Jeffrey Rasmussen, President of Four Seasons at Chester

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Seasons at Chester, a 120-home residential community, has completed a major exterior rehabilitation project aimed at improving long-term durability and preventing moisture-related issues common in aging buildings. The large-scale initiative, spanning 62 buildings, was carried out by ZD Stucco Repair , a New Jersey contractor specializing in building envelope restoration.The work focused on key vulnerability areas —windows, doors, and stucco surfaces—where worn sealants and fine cracks can allow water intrusion over time. ZD Stucco Repair began by power-washing every building to remove buildup and reveal any underlying damage. All window and door perimeters were then stripped of deteriorated caulking and re-sealed with new backer rod and flexible sealant applied with precision.Where stucco was loose or damaged, repairs were made to restore integrity and ensure a seamless visual match. The project concluded with two coats of Sto Lotusan elastomeric coating , providing enhanced weather resistance and a refreshed, brighter appearance throughout the community.Resident experience was an important part of the process, with project scheduling and communication coordinated closely with management. Feedback from homeowners has been strong.“I think ZD Stucco does exactly what they said they are going to do. They care, they communicate, they are friendly, clean, and do a spectacular job! I can’t believe the way the buildings look!” said Jeffrey Rasmussen, President of Four Seasons at Chester.With the restoration complete, the community now benefits from strengthened exterior protection designed to extend the life of its buildings and reduce future maintenance needs.For more information about ZD Stucco Repair and its building envelope services across New Jersey and New York, visit zdstuccorepair.com.

