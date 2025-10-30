ZD Stucco Repair Honored at WISE East US 2025 Roundtable
ZD Stucco Repair earns top honors at WISE East US Roundtable celebrating ethical growth, innovation, and administrative excellence.
At the event, Dicso delivered a compelling presentation on the power of imagination, communication and breaking through barriers. He emphasized how the right mindset and organizational technology enabled his businesses to thrive even in challenging times.
During the conference’s awards dinner, ZD Stucco Repair was presented with the Model of Admin Know-How Award for the third consecutive year, This is an honor recognizing organizations that rigorously implement Hubbard-based administrative methods and achieve demonstrable results in organization, growth and performance.
Reflecting on the experience, Zoltan Dicso said:
“It’s incredible to be surrounded by business owners from across the country who are growing ethically and using a proven system to succeed. One key takeaway for me was how to strengthen hiring and team building, because a great team with a shared purpose is what truly drives success.”
The conference also featured powerful sessions by notable business leaders including Jimmy Alauria, CEO and national consultant, on using AI to drive organizational power; Rushi Trivedi, entrepreneur and dental group founder, on hiring and team building; and Sandra and Harley Orion of Prosperity Corps, who shared insights on prosperity and leadership.
About ZD Stucco Repair
Founded by Zoltan Dicso, ZD Stucco Repair has steadily grown from a small, hands-on operation into a leading contractor serving residential and commercial projects across New Jersey and the Greater New York area. The company specializes in stucco repair, exterior restoration, waterproofing and all exterior finishing.
Albina Kuanova
ZD Stucco Repair
+1 (862) 232-5307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.