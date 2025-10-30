ZD Stucco Repair Honored at WISE East US 2025 Roundtable

Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair, received the Model of Admin Know-How Award Zoltan Dicso speaking to businessmen from across the US about the ingredients for success. Model of Admin Know-How Award for ZD Stucco Repair

ZD Stucco Repair earns top honors at WISE East US Roundtable celebrating ethical growth, innovation, and administrative excellence.

It’s incredible to be surrounded by business owners from across the country who are growing ethically and using a proven system to succeed. ” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair , participated in the 2025 Roundtable conference hosted by WISE East US, where over 150 entrepreneurs and business-owners from across the United States gathered for peer-learning, networking and the exchange of proven administrative technologies. The annual Roundtable is part of WISE East US’s mission to help businesses adopt the management principles developed by L. Ron Hubbard.At the event, Dicso delivered a compelling presentation on the power of imagination, communication and breaking through barriers. He emphasized how the right mindset and organizational technology enabled his businesses to thrive even in challenging times.During the conference’s awards dinner, ZD Stucco Repair was presented with the Model of Admin Know-How Award for the third consecutive year, This is an honor recognizing organizations that rigorously implement Hubbard-based administrative methods and achieve demonstrable results in organization, growth and performance.Reflecting on the experience, Zoltan Dicso said:“It’s incredible to be surrounded by business owners from across the country who are growing ethically and using a proven system to succeed. One key takeaway for me was how to strengthen hiring and team building, because a great team with a shared purpose is what truly drives success.”The conference also featured powerful sessions by notable business leaders including Jimmy Alauria, CEO and national consultant, on using AI to drive organizational power; Rushi Trivedi, entrepreneur and dental group founder, on hiring and team building; and Sandra and Harley Orion of Prosperity Corps, who shared insights on prosperity and leadership.About ZD Stucco RepairFounded by Zoltan Dicso, ZD Stucco Repair has steadily grown from a small, hands-on operation into a leading contractor serving residential and commercial projects across New Jersey and the Greater New York area. The company specializes in stucco repair, exterior restoration, waterproofing and all exterior finishing.

