ZD Stucco Repair Named #1 Stucco Contractor in New Jersey by BusinessRate.com

ZD Stucco Repair is named #1 stucco contractor in NJ ZD Stucco Repair logo ZD Stucco Repair team

ZD Stucco Repair is proud to announce that it has been ranked the #1 stucco contractor by BusinessRate.com, outperforming 51 other providers in the state.

To now lead the pack, ahead of industry giants, shows that relentless hard work, integrity, and focus on client satisfaction truly pay off.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZD Stucco Repair is proud to announce that it has been ranked the #1 stucco contractor in New Jersey by BusinessRate.com, outperforming 51 other stucco providers in the state. Nationwide, ZD Stucco Repair earned 15th place. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to superior craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership.BusinessRate believes in recognizing excellence based on what truly matters - genuine customer reviews from real customers, not nominations or votes.“From day one, I rolled up my sleeves and worked side-by-side on job sites,” said Zoltan Dicso, founder of ZD Stucco Repair. “When I launched this business, there were firms far more established than ours. To now lead the pack, ahead of industry giants, shows that relentless hard work, integrity, and focus on client satisfaction truly pay off.”Dicso added, “We didn’t just set out to do good work. We wanted excellence in every detail. Every project, big or small, gets the same care and respect. I believe our reputation has been built one satisfied homeowner at a time. To be the top-rated is humbling, but it also fuels us to keep raising the bar.”The ranking also highlights how larger competitors in the region fared behind ZD Stucco Repair, reinforcing that attention to craftsmanship and client experience remains a differentiator in a crowded market.About ZD Stucco RepairFounded by Zoltan Dicso, ZD Stucco Repair has steadily grown from a small, hands-on operation into a leading contractor serving residential and commercial projects across New Jersey and the Greater New York area. The company specializes in stucco repair, exterior restoration, waterproofing and all exterior finishing.

