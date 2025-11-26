Starkel Capital Announces Investment in Chameleon Limited, an AI & Data Analytics Innovator in the Automotive Industry

Starkel Capital backs Chameleon Limited, a fast-growing AI platform transforming automotive fixed ops with automation, insights, and real-time decision tools.

Chameleon’s platform closes decades old technology gaps in automotive fixed ops instantly, giving operators clarity, precision, and accountability in ways the industry has never had.” — Beau Starkel, Managing Partner of Starkel Capital Management

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starkel Capital Management, Inc. (“Starkel Capital”) today announced a strategic investment in Chameleon Limited ("Chameleon"), an Omaha, Nebraska-based technology company delivering modern, AI-driven solutions for automotive fixed operations.

Chameleon has quickly become one of the most advanced and fastest-growing platforms in dealership technology. Its product suite provides dealership groups with actionable insights, automation, and better operational control across fixed operations. Built on cloud-native, serverless architecture and recognized as a Microsoft Start Up Tier-4 company, Chameleon offers enterprise-grade security, speed, and scalability.

“Fixed operations drive the majority of dealership profitability, yet the tools supporting that side of the business haven't changed in decades,” said Beau Starkel, Founder of Starkel Capital and former fixed-ops industry operator. “Chameleon’s platform closes that gap instantly, giving operators clarity, precision, and accountability in ways the industry has never had. We’re excited to support their next stage of growth.”

Chameleon’s executive leadership brings deep fixed-ops expertise and modern engineering discipline. “We built Chameleon on a simple belief: facts over feelings. Dealerships deserve smarter technology, deeper insights, and stronger fixed ops driven by data, not opinions,” said Jim Bernasek, co-founder and CEO of Chameleon Limited. “Partnering with Starkel Capital gives us the resources to scale faster and expand our impact across the dealership community.”

Chameleon’s results are reflected not only in its technology, but in the measurable outcomes achieved for its clients. “Their meticulous attention to detail and efficiency were truly unmatched, leading to a remarkable $52.81 hourly labor rate increase within a mere 21 days,” said Joe Metcalf, Fixed Operations Director, Farris Auto Group. “This outstanding achievement speaks volumes about the dedication and skill of the team at Chameleon, and we look forward to expanding their services to more of our locations.”

Chameleon's product suite:

Chameleon delivers a connected suite of AI-powered tools that improve profitability, efficiency, and accountability across automotive fixed operations:

• TimeAi – Transforms complex data into precise, actionable insights. Surfaces every opportunity and performance gap, functioning like a world-class fixed-ops consultant that never clocks out

• WarrantyAi – Optimizes warranty reimbursement rates while delivering advanced auditing, keeping dealerships accurate, compliant, and fully aligned with OEM standards

• AiVault – Protects and preserves dealership data during DMS transitions with secure, automated backups and zero operational disruption

• PartsSync – Cuts out guesswork by pinpointing exactly where obsolete and excess parts can be sold—quickly and confidently

• Forecasting & Capacity Tools – Provides data-driven staffing, scheduling, and operational forecasting to improve throughput and capacity utilization

• Compensation & Accountability Tools – Automates performance tracking and compensation transparency to motivate teams and enhance retention

About Chameleon Limited

Chameleon Limited is a technology company based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializing in AI-driven tools for automotive fixed operations. Its platform helps dealerships improve profitability, efficiency, and decision-making through actionable insights, automation, and enterprise visibility. Learn more at www.ChameleonLimited.com.

About Starkel Capital Management

Starkel Capital Management, Inc. is the investment manager of Natural Selection Fund I, LP, a private investment fund focused on partnering with exceptional founder-led businesses across industrial services, technology, consumer, and B2B sectors. The firm provides strategic capital, operational resources, and long-term support to help companies scale and reach their potential. For more information visit www.starkelprivateequity.com.

