Starkel Capital Invests in Apothecary Farms, a Leading Multi-State Cannabis Operator Poised for Accelerated Growth

Starkel Capital invests in Apothecary Farms, a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the Midwest

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starkel Capital Management, Inc. ("SCM"), an investment firm focused on strategic growth opportunities, is pleased to announce an investment in Apothecary Farms, a pioneering multi-state cannabis operator specializing in high-quality extracts, flower, and infused products.

Apothecary Farms was Colorado’s first extract-focused dispensary, setting a high industry standard with its in-house production. The Company’s commitment to innovation and quality has earned over 30 industry awards in the past three years, including accolades from the High Times Cannabis Cup, Dope Cup, Cowboy Cup, and Connoisseur Cup. Today, Apothecary operates six dispensaries in Colorado and four in Oklahoma, with its products widely available across both states.

Highlights from a Successful 2024

To strengthen its cultivation capabilities and enhance supply chain efficiency, Apothecary Farms successfully integrated its largest acquisition to date – an 11-acre farm south of Pueblo, CO. This strategic move has enabled the Company to optimize production costs while maintaining premium quality. Apothecary also expanded its retail footprint by acquiring two dispensaries in Colorado, which have boosted market share and growth, reinforcing its position as a regional leader primed for expansion in a consolidating market.

“With strong brand equity, award-winning products, and a disciplined expansion strategy, Apothecary Farms is poised for growth,” said Beau Starkel, Managing Partner of SCM. “Their vertically integrated approach and cost-optimized production model makes them an attractive platform for additional expansion.”

Innovative Cannabis Products Driving Demand

Apothecary Farms produces a diverse portfolio of premium cannabis products at its state-of-the-art extraction and cultivation facilities, including:

• Live Resin & Live Hash Rosin Extracts – High-quality concentrates preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

• Full-Spectrum Vapes – Featuring Live Resin and Live Hash Rosin in cartridges and the "Vessel 2.0" disposable All-In-One unit.

• Premium Flower – Sustainably cultivated using Korean Natural Farming and JADAM techniques.

• Infused Joints – A blend of premium flower and wax for an enhanced smoking experience.

In addition to its in-house products, Apothecary Farms carries select third-party brands, providing customers with a diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products.

“SCM’s investment has strengthened our operations and opened up new avenues of growth,” said LeeAnn Folkers, CEO of Apothecary Farms. “We are actively evaluating expansion into new states and exploring strategic partnerships that align with our commitment to quality and innovation.”

With a proven track record of product excellence and operational expertise, Apothecary Farms is well-positioned for expansion within the evolving cannabis industry.

About Starkel Capital Management and Natural Selection Fund I, LP

Starkel Capital Management is an investment fund manager based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializing in identifying high-potential growth companies. Through its inaugural fund, Natural Selection Fund I, LP, SCM focuses on providing strategic capital to accelerate growth and unlock value in businesses across various sectors. For more information, please visit www.starkelprivateequity.com.

About Apothecary Farms

Founded in 2015, Apothecary Farms is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator specializing in premium extracts, flower, and infused products. With cultivation, extraction, and retail operations in Colorado and Oklahoma, the Company emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and high-quality production standards. Apothecary Farms operates six dispensaries in Colorado and four in Oklahoma, offering a full range of top-tier cannabis products. For more information, please visit www.apothecaryfarms.com.

