Starkel Capital Announces Investment in Bianchi Candle Co. to Fuel Growth and Expansion

Powering forward the rapid growth of Bianchi Candle Co., a leading provider of all-natural, soy-based, American-made candles

Bianchi is poised to scale as global demand for all-natural, eco-friendly candles grows. We're thrilled to partner with Nic and his team to support Bianchi Candle Co's innovation & growth” — Beau Starkel, Managing Director of Starkel Capital Management

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starkel Capital Management, Inc. (“SCM”) is pleased to announce an investment in the Wild Worksman, LLC, dba Bianchi Candle Co., a leading provider of high-quality, all-natural, soy candles and candle diffusers, under the brands Bianchi, Market Street, Modena, and Yes You CANdle. This investment was made through SCM's inaugural fund, Natural Selection Fund I, LP.

Founded in 2014 by Nic Bianchi, Bianchi Candle Co. achieved record growth in 2024 and has established itself as a prominent player in the candle industry. Known for exceptional quality, artistry and competitive pricing, the company has recently brought on major retailers and distributors across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The new capital infusion from SCM will help Bianchi further expand production capacity in Omaha, Nebraska, by another 119,000 candles per day.

“Consumer preference has rapidly shifted towards all-natural candles, and Bianchi is uniquely positioned to produce at scale and capitalize on this trend,” said Beau Starkel, Managing Director of Starkel Capital Management. “Nic’s passion, resourcefulness, and industry acumen are qualities we deeply value in any entrepreneur. We are excited to partner with Nic and his team to support their continued innovation and growth.”

In addition to significantly increased production capabilities, Bianchi Candle Co. plans to expand its product offerings and explore new markets, including complementary home fragrance lines and opportunities in premium private label partnerships.

"2024 was a record year for Bianchi Candle Co.," said Nic Bianchi, Founder and CEO. "We secured multiple significant new accounts and tripled our business year over year. With the new investment and support from SCM, Bianchi Candle Co. is well positioned for accelerated growth in 2025 and beyond.” Nic further noted, “We are scaling our production to deliver handcrafted, all-natural, Made in the USA candles at affordable price points to an even wider audience. With "eco-friendly" being a top trend in the global candle market, the future of Bianchi Candle Co. is incredibly bright.”

About Starkel Capital Management and Natural Selection Fund I, LP

Starkel Capital Management is an investment fund manager based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializing in identifying high-potential growth companies. Through its inaugural fund, Natural Selection Fund I, LP, SCM focuses on providing strategic capital to accelerate growth and unlock value in businesses across various sectors. For more information, please visit www.starkelprivateequity.com.

About Bianchi Candle Co.

Bianchi Candle Co., founded in 2014 by Nic Bianchi, is a premium candle company located in Omaha, Nebraska. The brand specializes in high-quality, eco-friendly, all-natural soy candles, under three distinct lines: Bianchi Candle Co. (luxury), Yes You Candle (charitable), and Market Street Candle Co. (affordable and eco-friendly). Bianchi Candle Co. is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship and has become a leader in the candle industry. For more information, please visit https://bianchicandleco.com.

