Ward Hall Candlelight Tours Return Early December in Georgetown, Kentucky

Holiday Lights illuminate the beautiful double helix spiral staircase at Ward Hall Family gathers around the Holiday decorations at Ward Hall Ward Hall volunteers & guides dress in period clothing during the experience for maximum Victorian vibes.

Ward Hall Invites Guests to Step Into Christmas Past During Annual Candlelight Tours Georgetown, KY December 4-7 & 11-14

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ward Hall Invites Guests to Step Into Christmas Past During Annual Candlelight Tours Georgetown, KY — Georgetown/Scott County Tourism is delighted to invite the community and visitors from across the region to experience one of Kentucky’s most magical holiday traditions: the Candlelight Tours at Ward Hall, the state’s grandest Greek Revival mansion. Each December, this majestic 1850s home glows with the warmth of flickering candlelight, transporting guests to a Christmas season reminiscent of a bygone era.Known for its architectural splendor, Ward Hall becomes even more enchanting during the holidays. Volunteer historians and expert guides welcome guests into rooms adorned with fresh greenery, vintage décor, and period-inspired arrangements that highlight the mansion’s architectural grandeur. As visitors move from chamber to chamber, they’ll hear stories of the Ward family, learn how Victorian-era Christmas traditions took root, and discover the remarkable history that has made Ward Hall a beloved landmark in Scott County.The Candlelight Tours offer more than a glimpse into 19th-century holiday traditions—they create a full sensory experience. The soft glow of candles, the scent of evergreens, the gentle notes of seasonal music, and the echo of footsteps on polished floors all combine to create a truly immersive journey. Guests are encouraged to take their time exploring the mansion, admiring the craftsmanship that has been meticulously preserved by the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation.Each year, countless visitors make the pilgrimage to Georgetown specifically for these tours, making them one of the area’s most cherished seasonal highlights. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of architecture, or simply seeking a festive outing to share with family and friends, Ward Hall’s Candlelight Tours offer an unforgettable way to celebrate the holiday season.Ward Hall Candlelight Tour Dates:December 4-7 & 11-14For more information, visit: https://www.wardhall.net/ Come make holiday memories in one of Kentucky’s most treasured historic homes—and experience the magic of Christmas at Ward Hall.

