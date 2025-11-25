Annual Holiday Celebrations Return to Historic Georgetown, Kentucky

Home for the Holidays logo & banner

Downtown Georgetown, Kentucky hosts its annual Home for the Holiday celebration with community Christmas parade, holiday treats & tree lighting with Santa!

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, the streets of downtown Georgetown, Kentucky will sparkle with festive cheer during the annual community celebration. Brought to you by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism & Georgetown/Scott County Parks & Recreation, Help us celebrate the holiday season in Georgetown, KY with our annual Home for the Holidays Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by joyous festivities and the annual tree lighting ceremony.Families, friends and visitors are invited to experience an evening of holiday magic in the heart of Kentucky’s “Horse Headquarters.” The parade kicks off at 6:00 p.m., with local marching bands, festive floats, appearances by Santa, and twinkling lights winding through the charming historic downtown. After the parade, linger for holiday treats, warm drinks, Christmas carols & holiday spirit that brings the community together to light up our community tree amongst the crisp winter air.The event is a perfect outing for families, couples and friends alike. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for best views of the parade route and to stake out a spot along the sidewalks. Parking is available in nearby public lots.Mark your calendar—Saturday, December 6 – 6:00 p.m. – downtown Georgetown. Come celebrate, be merry, and make memories in our community. Parade Participants can find applications online HERE or by contacting Georgetown/Scott County Tourism for more information.

