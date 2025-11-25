Georgetown Celebrates Small Business Saturday in Historic Downtown

A sunny day of shopping in Downtown Georgetown, Kentucky

Support Small Businesses On November 29th!

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic Downtown Georgetown, Kentucky invites the community and visitors alike to join in the celebration of Small Business Saturday on November 29th as we go out of our way to shop small and support our amazing local businesses.This beloved annual event encourages everyone to shop local, explore Georgetown’s charming boutiques, galleries, and eateries, and discover one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting the small businesses that are the heartbeat of our community."Small Business Saturday is quite possibly the most important day of the year for a small business," Said Anne Wishart Arnold-Ratliff, Owner of Maime's Fine Wine & Gifts, "Not only does it logistically aide us in keeping our doors open all year long, it instills a spirit throughout an entire community that officially ignites the holiday season. The faces we see, the warmth we feel from the support of our town is what truly makes owning a small business a dream."Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy holiday specials, festive storefronts, and seasonal cheer as they stroll through the historic streets of downtown. Even Santa Claus himself will be strolling through Downtown Georgetown from 11am-2pm, taking time away from his busy schedule to support the small businesses that make our Historic Shopping District so special.From handcrafted goods and Kentucky-made treasures to cozy cafés and local dining, there’s something for everyone to enjoy — all while giving back to the people who make Georgetown so unique.It’s the perfect opportunity to knock out some holiday shopping! So grab your friends, family, and holiday spirit, and make plans to shop small, shop smart, and shop with a smile this November 29th!To learn more about Shopping in Downtown Georgetown, KY visit: 🌐 www.georgetownky.com/shopping Brought to you by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism

