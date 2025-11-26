The National Hershel 'Woody' Williams Award recipient is Rabel Josephine Mae McNutt. High School Student, Dallas, Texas

Congressman Joe Barton presents Rabel McNutt with the 2025 Woody Williams Award from State Funeral for War Veterans World War II Veterans

The Woody Williams Medal of Honor Award goes annually to the person who does the most to promote and expand the mission of State Funerals for War Veterans.

Without Rabel McNutt's idea and hard work my grandfather would have never been the first enlisted man to lie in honor under the dome of our Capitol. We salute Rabel Joesphine McNutt. ” — Brent Casey: Grandson of MOH Hershel Woody Williams

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of State Funeral for War Veterans announces the 2025 National Hershel "Woody" Williams Award will go to Rabel McNutt, a student who refused to let the Greatest Generation be forgotten.

Rabel originated the idea for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II should lie in honor under the Rotunda of U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. and receive a National Funeral. The funeral ceremony for Hershel “Woody” Williams took place in the Rotunda of the Capitol on July 14, 2022. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke, which provided a final salute for the Greatest Generation.

Speaker Pelosi awarded the flag that flew over the Capitol that day to Rabel McNutt, to honor her idea and to acknowledge her hard work for successfully accomplishing the mission of honoring the 16 million men and women who served in our armed forces during World War II.

The award was presented to Ms. McNutt November 25, 2025, by Texas Congressman, the Honorable Joe Barton. Joe Barton represented the 6th Congressional District of Texas for over 30 years. Before his retirement in 2017, Barton was the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Congressman Barton said, upon presenting McNutt with her award "Rabel is an outstanding example of our younger generation. Changing American history is hard. Because of her tireless leadership, Woody Williams became the first enlisted man in history to lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda."

Upon receiving the award Rabel said: "When I learned that the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient might die without the nation ever pausing to say a proper thank-you, I got determined and got organized. With my fellow co-founders, we took our simple idea to the halls of Congress and the White House, and recruited a Chair in all 50 states.”

The award is named for World War II United States Marine Chief Warrant Officer Hershel "Woody" Williams, who was also the man allowed to lie in honor on July 14, 2022. Williams received the Medal of Honor for his actions at Iwo Jima on February 23, 1945. During a four-hour period, Williams used a flamethrower to destroy seven Japanese pillboxes while under heavy fire, thereby enabling his company to advance.

"The Woody Williams Award goes annually to the person who does the most to promote and expand the mission of State Funerals for War Veterans." said Afghanistan Medal of Honor recipient William D. Swenson. "Later, on April 29, 2024, Rabel and the organization were able to obtain approval for the same honors for the last MOH recipient from the Korean War, Col. Ralph Puckett."

Brent Casey, the Kentucky Chair, State Funeral for War Veterans, and the Grandson of Hershel Woody Williams, said "Without Rabel McNutt's idea my grandfather would have never been the first enlisted man to lie in honor under the dome of our Capitol. On behalf of every American who still believes in duty, honor, and keeping the faith with our warriors, we salute Rabel Joesphine McNutt. "

When launched, the State Funeral for World War II Veterans mission was to convince the Congress and the President of the United States to use their authority to designate a National Funeral in Washington, DC, for the final living Medal of Honor recipient from the Second World War.

The previous recipients of the Woody Williams Award include the former President of Bass Pro Shops, Ron Ramseyer; former member of the White House Legal Counsel Office, Mr. Scott Mexic, Veteran Richard LaBrash; Beth and Charlie Sell;

Veteran Randy Frank; Dr. Danny Reeves, the former President of the Texas Baptist Convention; and Morris Kahn.

“The United States has held many funerals for famous Generals, but never one for an enlisted man”, said Ron Ramseyer, National Board member. “We were grateful that Rabel McNutt came up with this idea and helped us recruit several of our 50 State Chairs.“

Other honors received by Ms. McNutt include the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award from the National World War II Museum; The Freedom Foundation of Valley Forge George Washington National Medal; Certificate of Recognition from the City of University Park, Texas; and recognition in the Congressional Record in December of 2022 naming her as the initiator and co founder of State Funeral for War Veterans.

About State Funeral for World War Veterans:

The organization changed its name to State Funeral for War Veterans to pivot to honoring the last MOH hero from the Korean War. The new mission statement is as follows: "To convince Congress to pass legislation to grant a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from each war and conflict as a way to honor those who served."

