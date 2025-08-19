Mike Jackson Named Alamo Letter Society County Chairman in Angelina County Texas by Chairman Bill McNutt & Rosser Newton

Photo of Alamo Letter Society Logo Bill McNutt and the Alamo Letter Society Board Honor Gov Greg Abbott The Captain Albert Martin Award for Texas Patriotism

On Saturday October 25, at the County Courthouse in Lufkin, the direct descendant of Davey Crockett will dedicate the Col Travis Alamo Letter Plaque

"Having Served in the White House for President Reagan and VP Bush, I know great leaders. Mike Johnson of Lufkin is that kind of quality Leader and the Oct. 25 dedication in Lufkin will be terrific” — Doug Cannon, Alamo Letter Society Congressional Liaison

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society Announces Mr. Michael Jackson: Angelina, Texas County Chair

The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce Mr. Mike Jackson of Lufkin, Texas as the Alamo Letter Chair for Angelina County, Texas. A 1977 graduate of Lufkin High School and a 1981 Engineering Graduate of Texas A&M, he had an impressive 35 year career in the offshore drilling industry

On Veterans Day 2023, the Alamo Letter Society launched with the following Mission Statement: “To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.”

2025 marks 190 years since General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna started marching his army to Texas from Mexico. Three Mexican states, including Texas, were in rebellion. The General soon learned that Texans who value liberty and freedom would defend their family, their land, their property, and their sacred honor, with their lives.

The Statewide Chairman of the Alamo Letter effort is Lt Governor Dan Patrick. He is writing to the counties that have not organized their efforts and challenging them to get their plaques dedicated by Independence Day 2026.

The dedication of the Alamo Plaque at the Angelina Courthouse will take place on Saturday October 25, 2025. The direct descendant of Davey Crocket, Errol Flannery will read the most famous letter in the history of the English language.

The Alamo letter was written on February 24, 1836, and heroically dispatched through the Mexican Army to General Sam Houston by Captain Albert Martin. Only 220 words long, many Texans and other Freedom-loving people around the world hold it in the same high esteem as the U.S. Constitution and the Magna Carta. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

The originator of this idea is 13-year-old Texas school girl, Slone McNutt, who was studying Texas history at the Hockaday School of Dallas. In January of 2023, she visited the Alamo with her family. They were looking at the historic 220-word William Barrett Travis's "Victory or Death" letter on a bronze plaque on the lawn in front of the Alamo chapel. 7th-grade daughter Slone said to her father, Lee William “Bill” McNutt, "Daddy, why aren't these plaques with the famous letter all over Texas? Her question was the reason for the start of this effort. An idea and an organization were born.

McNutt recruited his longtime University Park neighbor and fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick from Rockwall, who currently serves as the District Director for Texas Senator Bob Hall, to aid in the birth of the organization.

County Chair Mike Jackson said "I am proud to have the opportunity to honor Col Travis and the Texians who sacrificed everything for Texas Independence at the Alamo. "

“Travis Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor and self-sacrifice. Travis’ sacrifice at the Alamo is the bedrock of Texas values.” said Founding board member Rosser Newton.

Each County Chair will work with the local County Judge and County Commissioners to secure a site for the plaque either inside the Courthouse or on the Courthouse grounds.

Many Counties in. the Lone Star State have already dedicate their plaques, including

- Ellis County: County Judge Todd Little, Chair

- Van Zandt County: Dwayne "Doc" Collins, Chair

- Nueces County, Mr. Harry Chester, Chair

- Hood County Dedication, County Judge Ron Massingill, Chair

- Navarro County, Thomas McNutt, Chair

“To have leaders like Mr. Mike Jackson as our County Chair is outstanding.” said Slone McNutt, the originator of the Alamo Letter Idea.

"The spirit of the Alamo letter has been carried by all subsequent generations of Texas fighting men to every battlefield from Gettysburg, to Omaha Beach, from the Battle of the Somme to Iwo Jima. The Texas solider always finds a way forward.“ John Vick, President, Alamo Letter Society 501 C 3.

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans and future generations, of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large 110 pound bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. www.alamoletter.com

Michael Jackson

936 229 1340

Or

John Vick

571 234 2729

john.vick@senate.texas.gov

