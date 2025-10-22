Historic Alamo Letter Plaque Dedicated This Saturday October 25, 2025 at Courthouse in Lufkin, Texas

The Captain Albert Martin Award for Texas Patriotism The Col William Travis Victory or Death Letter for the Hood County Courthouse Bill McNutt and the Alamo Letter Society Board Honor Gov Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alamo Letter Society Chair Mike Jackson to Receive Capt. Albert Martin Award

The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the dedication of the Col. William Barrett Travis "Victory or Death" Letter Plaque will take place at 10am this coming Saturday October 25, 2025, at the Angelia County Courthouse in Lufkin, Texas. The public is invited to this historic day to participate in the unveiling of the plaque and encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren.

The direct descendant of Davy Crockett, Errol Flannery will read the most famous letter in the history of the English language. Boy Scout Troop 135 will provide the Color Guard and will lead the US and Texas pledges. Mrs. Diane Finch will sing the national and state anthems.

Mr. Michael Jackson the Angelina County Chair will receive the 2025 Captain Albert Martin Award for Texas Patriotism. The award will be presented to Mr. Jackson at the dedication by an Alumni of the Reagan and Bush Presidential Administrations Mr. Doug Cannon. He is a 1972 Graduate of Lufkin High School and graduate of Harvard University. Captain Albert Martin was chosen by Alamo Commander Travis to ride the famous letter through the Mexican Army surrounding the Texans, and deliver it to General Sam Houston the commander of the Army of Texas.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Bill McNutt are the Statewide Chairman of the organization, which exists to educate school children, new Texans and future generations, of their forefathers' armed fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large 203 pound bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. Only 220 words long, many Texans and other Freedom-loving people around the world hold it in the same high esteem as the U.S. Constitution and the Magna Carta.

Mr. Jackson is a 1977 graduate of Lufkin High School and a 1981 Engineering Graduate of Texas A&M, he had an impressive 35 year career in the offshore drilling industry. To have leaders like Mr. Mike Jackson as our County Chair is outstanding.” said Slone McNutt, the originator of the Alamo Letter Idea. He is the spirit of the Captain Albert Martin, a selfless Texas patriot. "

The plaque is an exact replica of the Alamo Letter Plaque in front of the Alamo Chapel, which is seen by more than 1.8 million Alamo visitors each year. The plaque was cast by the Southwell Company, a family-owned Texas Foundry established in 1866, which has made plaques for the Alamo for many generations. Mr. Harry Chester, the owner of the business will attend the dedication in Lufkin.

Lt Governor Dan Patrick said "Working with Alamo Letter Society and their Chairman Bill McNutt has been worthwhile. We hope to dedicate in every courthouse by Independence Day on July 4, 2026 the 250th birthday of the United States." Over 30 counties have been dedicated to date.

For more information please telephone the Alamo Letter Society Chairman, Mr Mike Jackson at 936 229 1340

ALAMO LETTER SOCIETY

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans and future generations, of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large 203 pound bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. www.alamoletter.com

