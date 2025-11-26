Experience MDC’s Benefits of Nature Walk at Claire Gempp Davidson Memorial Conservation Area Dec. 13

Body

SUNSET HILLS, Mo.—Challenged by the seasonal change blues? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) might have the natural Rx.

As the seasons change, stress and other feelings can build up. Join MDC for a Benefits of Nature Walk Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – noon at Claire Gempp Davidson Memorial Conservation Area in Sunset Hills. You’ll learn to harness the benefits of nature to expand your senses and improve, recalibrate, and restore physical and mental wellbeing.

This experience will help participants discover how being in nature can reduce and improve stress level, blood pressure, and immune system along with many more health benefits. The event includes an easy walk, meandering through the woods at Gempp Conservation Area led by MDC volunteer naturalists. During the journey discussions will focus on ways you can use the woods, your yard, or even a window to help receive the benefits of nature during the winter months, or any time of the year.

The level, .9-mile path consists of wood chips, and the group will stop and sit periodically. Participants can bring a towel or pad to sit on or use the available benches. Wearing comfortable walking shoes and dressing for the weather is also recommended.

Join MDC to learn how the beauty and wonder of nature can recalibrate and restore you. Time in nature has been proven to bolster physical, mental and emotional health. MDC volunteer naturalists will share techniques that will deeply connect your senses and mind to your surroundings.

Parking is limited, so carpooling is suggested if possible.

The Benefits of Nature Walk at Gempp Conservation Area is a free program open to anyone age 18 years and up; however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ooj.

Claire Gempp Davidson Memorial Conservation Area is located at 9227 Sappington Road. To reach the area from I-44 and I-270, exit I-44 east to Watson Road, then take Watson Road east. Turn south on Sappington Road just past Eddie and Park Road.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.