St. Louis County conservation agent has advice for urban winter trout anglers

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The urban winter trout season is now well underway, and there are some things to remember as you head out to your favorite trout lake in the St. Louis Region.

St Louis County Conservation Agent Cpl. Jeff Breuer reminds winter trout anglers that each trout lake has specific regulations. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) posts these regulations on yellow signs around the lake to inform anglers of the rules.

“At catch-and-release lakes, only flies, artificial lures and unscented soft plastic baits may be used. The reason for this regulation is to discourage trout from swallowing the hook too deeply. This allows for easy release back into the lake,” said Cpl. Breuer.

At catch-and-keep lakes, natural, prepared or live baits may be used. These offerings could range from corn to worms to even a hand-crafted doughball.

“Keep in mind, though, that using natural or scented baits such as chum is not allowed at these lakes,” Agent Breuer said. “The purpose behind this regulation is to eliminate the unfair advantage of attracting fish to a certain spot.”

“That’s also the reason only one pole and line may be used from November 1 through January 31 at the trout lakes. Everyone is given the same opportunity to catch a trout, at the same frequency, by using a single fishing pole,” explained Cpl. Breuer.

At the catch-and-keep lakes, anglers have the option of keeping trout in a live basket, stringer or simply putting them in a cooler. Agent Breuer said it is important that fish are kept separate and/or identifiable while at the lake.

“Clipping fins or placing colored pins in them are ways to identify who caught which fish when placed in the same basket, for example.”

Trout taken into possession and not immediately released are included in the daily limit at catch-and-keep lakes. This is known as the culling regulation; once a trout is kept, it’s part of the angler’s daily limit, even if it is thrown back in the water or given to another. An angler can no longer fish once that person has a daily limit of four trout.

Where should anglers concentrate their efforts?

“Whether you like to catch and keep or release, look for spots at the lake where there is water circulation, Breuer suggested. “Some park lakes have working fountains, while other lakes have feeder creeks running into them. Trout are a cold-water species, and they benefit from surface aeration.”

Agent Breuer said that while they can be caught at any time of day, trout seem to consistently feed in the early morning and just before dusk.

“Make sure you have a few different bait options prepared if the trout are not interested in what you’re offering,” said Cpl. Breuer. “Observe what others are using to catch trout.”

Agent Breuer also advised anglers not to crowd one another. Unlike the March 1 trout park opener, there is no reason to be elbow-to-elbow with another angler.

“There’s plenty of room to fish the St. Louis Region’s winter trout lakes,” Agent Breuer said.

For more on MDC’s urban winter trout program, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJ3.