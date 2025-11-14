The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund Partners with Operation Christmas Child to Deliver 500 Shoeboxes Globally

Rick Mantei funded 500 shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, helping provide children in need around the world with their first-ever gift.

These boxes may seem small, but to a child who’s never received a gift before, they mean the world.” — Rick Mantei

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Rick Mantei is spreading joy and hope worldwide through his support of Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, a global ministry that delivers gift-filled shoeboxes and the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to children in need.Rick Mantei personally funded 500 Operation Christmas Child boxes, each packed with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items that will reach children across more than 100 nations. For many of these children, this shoebox will be their first-ever gift, serving as a tangible expression of God’s love and compassion.“These boxes may seem small, but to a child who’s never received a gift before, they mean the world,” said Rick. “It’s a joy to know that each one carries a message of hope and faith that can transform lives.”In addition to receiving their shoeboxes, many children are also invited to take part in The Greatest Journey, a 12-lesson discipleship program that helps them grow in faith and community.Through this initiative, The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund continues its mission to combine faith, philanthropy, and service - uplifting others through generosity and compassion both locally and globally.About Operation Christmas ChildA project of Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child delivers millions of shoebox gifts to children in more than 100 countries each year. Each box represents God’s love and the hope of the Gospel, shared through local churches and outreach events around the world. To learn more about this initiative, or how you can get involved, click here About The Rick Mantei Charitable FundThe Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is dedicated to strengthening communities through service, generosity, and aviation-themed philanthropy. Founded by retired Air Force pilot and philanthropist Rick Mantei, the Fund supports nonprofits across the Southeast through events, outreach initiatives, and veteran-focused programs. With a mission rooted in honoring history, uplifting families, and giving back, the Fund continues to inspire positive change by connecting people, resources, and compassion where they’re needed most.Learn more at https://manteicharitablefund.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.