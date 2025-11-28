CadRemit Now a Licensed International Money Transfer Operator in Nigeria

CadRemit Secures CBN IMTO License

CadRemit has officially secured its International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

NIGERIA, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CadRemit announced today that it has been licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO), establishing the company as a fully regulated provider of inbound international remittances.

The license confirms CadRemit’s compliance with CBN regulations, including anti-money laundering (AML) controls, customer due diligence, and operational oversight. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to providing transparent and secure cross-border remittance services.

“This license is a major regulatory milestone,” said a company spokesperson. “It validates our operations under the standards set by the CBN and strengthens confidence in the integrity of our services.”

With the IMTO approval, CadRemit can continue facilitating inbound transfers in Nigeria, while ensuring that all transactions meet regulatory requirements for transparency, risk management, and operational integrity. The authorization also strengthens the company’s regulatory standing and supports its ongoing efforts to provide reliable remittance services to individuals and businesses sending funds to Nigeria.

About CadRemit

CadRemit is a fintech company delivering regulated, transparent, and secure cross-border remittance services for individuals and businesses sending funds to Nigeria, Canada, the United States, and Europe.

