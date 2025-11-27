CadRemit Secures CBN IMTO License, Strengthens Position In Nigeria’s Financial Ecosystem

CBN IMTO License Positions CadRemit for Stronger Compliance and Expanded Market Impact

NIGERIA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CadRemit has announced that it has secured the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO), marking another significant milestone in its journey.

The fintech company, which provides inbound international money transfer services into Nigeria, described the license approval as a defining moment that shows its commitment to secure, compliant, and transparent financial operations.

Speaking on the development, the CEO noted that the IMTO license represents both a validation and an endorsement of CadRemit’s operational standards.

“The IMTO license is a major regulatory milestone for us. It strengthens customer trust and confirms that our operations meet the high regulatory benchmarks set by the CBN,” the CEO said.

With the approval, CadRemit joins the list of regulated financial operators authorised to facilitate inbound remittances into Nigeria. According to the company, the license reinforces its long-standing commitment to providing safe, fast, and reliable cross-border transfers for Nigerians living abroad, sending money back home.

Now, with the full backing and oversight of the Central Bank of Nigeria, while its services remain the same, what it means for their customers is an additional layer of trust and assurance.

However, for CadRemit, this development marks the beginning of an expanded phase of growth, innovation, and deeper market presence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.