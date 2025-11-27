CadRemit Earns CBN’s IMTO License, Which Means Stronger Compliance For Cross-Border Transfers

A Major Regulatory Milestone That Reinforces Trust, Security, and Compliance in Nigeria’s Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem

CANADA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CadRemit, a fintech startup focused on simplifying how money is received from abroad, has secured the highly sought-after International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

They have steadily built their remittance operations around speed, transparency, and prioritizing the customer. This approval represents a critical regulatory milestone, one that shapes them as more compliant within Nigeria’s growing cross-border payments ecosystem.

From inception, CadRemit has positioned itself as a solution to the complexities Nigerians face when receiving money from abroad. Over time, it has iterated, refined, and scaled. But according to the team, this latest development marks a defining chapter.

“The IMTO license is a major regulatory milestone for us,” the CEO said. “It validates the work we’ve put into building a compliant, secure, and trustworthy platform for our users.”

With the IMTO approval, CadRemit now joins an exclusive group of licensed operators strictly regulated by the CBN. It also enables CadRemit to continue delivering the best inbound transfers into Nigeria, but this time with full regulatory backing and stronger compliance frameworks.

For customers, the experience remains the same: fast transfers, secure processing, and a platform built on transparency. But this just means every transaction is supported by the assurance that CadRemit meets the stringent requirements set for financial operators in the country.

The company hints that this milestone is just the beginning. With regulatory approval secured, CadRemit says it is ready to deepen innovation and expand its role in Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem.

