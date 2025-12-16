Solmare Launches at MGallery the Retreat Palm with a New Sunset Lounge Concept

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai has unveiled Solmare, a new sunset lounge and beachside concept designed to celebrate wellness, and the beauty of golden-hour living. Set along the shores of Palm Jumeirah, Solmare introduces an elevated lifestyle and dining destination where coastal elegance meets mindful rituals.Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean, Solmare invites guests to reconnect with the rhythm of the sea through relaxed sunset gatherings, sensory experiences, and thoughtful dining. The culinary experience centres on Mediterranean flavours, paired with a refined menu of classic, well loved cocktails thoughtfully reimagined as zero proof creations. From familiar aperitif style serves to timeless cocktail favourites, each drink delivers the depth, balance, and ritual of traditional mixology, entirely alcohol free. Every offering is carefully crafted to support conscious, balanced living without compromising on flavour or experience.Recognised as the first wellness-inspired resort in the region, MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai provides a natural home for Solmare’s mindful philosophy, reinforcing the property’s commitment to experiences that nurture both, body and mind.The official launch took place on Wednesday, 26 November, guests were welcomed with Solmare’s signature sunset and sound-healing ritual, setting the tone for the evening and introducing the sensory and grounding elements that define the experience. The event brought together media, wellness influencers, business partners and lifestyle tastemakers, who enjoyed a curated tasting journey and alcohol-free botanical cocktails reflecting Solmare’s conscious approach to dining.Commenting on the launch, Samir Arora, General Manager of The Retreat MGallery by Sofitel, Plam Dubai, said: “Solmare is a natural extension of our wellness ethos at the hotel. We envisioned a space where guests can slow down, be present and reconnect - with themselves, with others, and with the natural beauty around them. Inspired by the sea and the magic of the sunset, Solmare offers moments of calm, intention, and meaningful connection.”Positioned as Dubai’s new mindful sunset destination, Solmare blends wellness, coastal dining, and ritual-led experiences into a seamless offering, inviting guests to experience sunset through a slower, more conscious lens.For reservations and enquiries, please contact whatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502 or follow us on instagram on @theretreatpalmdubai.Images link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18iWYKeodu25hH0OUzmBIiOj7uRlOgE_n?usp=sharing (ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONMGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to experience memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

