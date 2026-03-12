D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Sponsors Ontario Mountain View Little League AAA for Fourth Consecutive Year

The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation sponsors Ontario Mountain View Little League AAA for a fourth year, supporting youth development and community pride.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation announced its continued commitment to youth development and community resilience by sponsoring the Ontario Mountain View Little League AAA team, marking the fourth consecutive year the nonprofit has supported Little League baseball in the City of Ontario.

The sponsorship reflects the Foundation’s ongoing investment in youth programs that promote teamwork, leadership, and community pride.

“Youth sports play an important role in building strong communities,” said D’Andre Lampkin, founder of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. “Little League baseball teaches young people about teamwork, perseverance, and responsibility while bringing families and neighborhoods together.”

Baseball has long been part of Ontario’s community identity. The city’s connection to the sport has recently gained new energy with the arrival of the Los Angeles Dodgers Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, further strengthening Ontario’s role in the region’s baseball culture.

Local Little League programs serve as the foundation of that tradition, providing youth with opportunities to develop athletic skills while learning valuable life lessons.

The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation’s sponsorship helps provide resources that allow young athletes to participate in organized sports while fostering a sense of pride in their community.

The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, service initiatives, and programs that promote long-term community resilience.

By supporting youth programs like Little League, the organization aims to empower the next generation of leaders while reinforcing the connections that make communities stronger.

For more information about the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation and its programs, visit: www.lampkinfoundation.org

About the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to community resilience through programs in education, public safety, civic engagement, and health. Founded by Deputy Sheriff and community leader D’Andre Lampkin, the foundation builds bridges across sectors to create sustainable, impactful change.



