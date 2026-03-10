Splat Hair Color Announces New Consumer Education Initiative on Choosing the Right Red Hair Shade

Empowering at-home colorists with expert guidance, high-shine innovation, and bold yet wearable red tones

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splat Hair Color, a leader in bold, expressive hair color, today announced the launch of a new consumer education initiative designed to help individuals confidently choose the perfect red hair shade. As high-shine finishes, hair health, and at-home salon experiences continue to dominate beauty trends, Splat is putting the spotlight on its full range of red hues, including Luscious Raspberries, Whipped Cherry, Midnight Ruby, and the NEW ColorShine™ Red Velvet Demi-Permanent, to guide consumers toward vibrant, glossy results without compromise.

Red, Refined for Today’s Trends

Modern consumers are embracing rich jewel tones, deep reds, and earthy-inspired shades that feel expressive yet polished enough for everyday wear. Splat’s red portfolio delivers that balance:

• Luscious Raspberries [AJ2.1][AD2.2]– A vibrant berry-toned red with refined dimension

• Whipped Cherry – A bright, playful red with high-impact intensity

• Midnight Ruby – A deep, jewel-toned red for dramatic sophistication

• Crimson Obsession – A deep crimson tone

• Midnight Scarlet – True red.

• NEW ColorShine TM Red Velvet Demi-Permanent – A glossy, demi-permanent shade designed for luminous, reflective shine

From bold and bright to dark and velvety, Splat offers a full “red wardrobe” to suit every mood.

High Shine Meets Hair Care

Today’s shoppers expect more than vibrant pigment; they want shine and hair health. High-gloss, reflective finishes are driving purchasing decisions, along with formulas that prioritize conditioning and hydration.

Splat’s red shades are designed to deliver vivid results while supporting hair integrity. The new ColorShine™ Red Velvet Demi-Permanent, in particular, introduces a gloss-forward, care-infused formula powered by Hyaluronic Amino+ Bonded Technology, combining hyaluronic acid, quinoa, and baobab seed extract to hydrate, condition, and enhance shine while delivering rich, dimensional red color that blends grays and leaves hair silky and polished without harsh processing.

“Consumers want bold color that still looks healthy and polished,” said a Splat spokesperson. “This initiative is about giving them the knowledge and confidence to achieve salon-inspired red at home.”

Empowering the At-Home Colorist

As more consumers seek professional-looking results without a salon visit, Splat’s education initiative provides clear, step-by-step guidance to remove intimidation from the coloring process. The program includes shade-selection support, application tips, and maintenance guidance to help maximize vibrancy and shine.

By combining trend-driven shades, shine-focused innovation, and accessible education, Splat continues to lead in bold, expressive color, making it easier than ever to find the perfect red. For more information, visit www.splathaircolor.com.

About Splat Hair Color

Dedicated to enabling self-expression through a spectrum of vibrant colors, Splat Hair Color offers a 100% vegan, cruelty-free range produced in the USA. As a conscientious, women and family-owned and operated company, Splat is committed to ethical practices. The brand provides an extensive selection of bold hair color products, from temporary to semi-permanent options, designed to empower individuals to express their unique personalities and styles. Splat Hair Color is focused on delivering a comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality semi-permanent hair color experience, emphasizing its commitment to independence, uniqueness, and vibrant self-expression.



