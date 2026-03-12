Luke Guinee Launches New Website Showcasing Cybersecurity and Forensic Investigation Expertise

LukeGuinee.com highlights the career and investigative experience of Johnson & Johnson’s Manager of Threat Detection & Response

RARITAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity and forensic investigations professional Luke Guinee has officially launched his new website, https://lukeguinee.com, providing a platform to share his professional background, investigative expertise, and insights into the evolving world of cyber and forensic investigations.

The new website introduces visitors to Luke Guinee’s career across military service, law enforcement, and the private cybersecurity sector, while also offering a central location for professionals, students, and organizations interested in learning more about his work in digital and physical forensic analysis.

Currently serving as Manager of Threat Detection & Response at Johnson & Johnson, Luke Guinee specializes in identifying cyber threats, analyzing digital evidence, and supporting incident-response investigations that protect organizations from evolving cyber risks.

With more than a decade of investigative and technical experience, Luke Guinee has developed expertise in digital forensic analysis, cyber intrusion investigations, and digital evidence recovery. His career began in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a Ground Electronics Transmission Systems Maintainer and rose to the rank of Sergeant, developing technical skills in communications systems and electronic infrastructure.

Following his military service, Luke Guinee transitioned into law enforcement, where he conducted investigations involving cybercrime, digital evidence analysis, and complex criminal cases. This investigative background now informs his work in cybersecurity, where digital evidence and threat intelligence play an increasingly critical role in protecting modern organizations.

In addition to his digital forensics experience, Luke Guinee also holds expert certifications in several physical forensic disciplines, including:

• Shooting reconstruction

• Bloodstain pattern analysis

• Fingerprint recognition and examination

This combination of digital and physical forensic expertise allows him to approach investigations from a multidisciplinary perspective, bridging traditional investigative methods with modern cyber analysis.

The newly launched LukeGuinee.com website highlights these areas of specialization while also serving as a resource for those interested in cybersecurity education and investigative best practices.

Through the platform, Luke Guinee also welcomes opportunities to participate in guest lectures, cybersecurity workshops, law enforcement training sessions, and professional conferences, where he can share practical insights drawn from real-world investigative work.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and digital evidence becomes increasingly central to investigations, professionals with experience across both technical and investigative disciplines play a vital role in strengthening cybersecurity awareness and preparedness.

Learn more at: https://lukeguinee.com

About Luke Guinee

Luke Guinee is a cybersecurity and forensic investigations professional currently serving as Manager of Threat Detection & Response at Johnson & Johnson. His career spans military service in the United States Marine Corps, investigative work in law enforcement, and leadership roles in cybersecurity and digital forensics. Luke Guinee specializes in digital forensic analysis and cyber threat investigations and holds expert certifications in shooting reconstruction, bloodstain pattern analysis, and fingerprint recognition.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.