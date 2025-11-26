Exan expands its range for CFMOTO: new exhaust lines for 800MT-X / Explore and 450MT Euro 5+

Exan Exhaust

Exan expands its offering dedicated to the adventure world by presenting the new exhaust lines for CFMOTO 800MT-X / Explore and CFMOTO 450MT.

LISSONE, MONZA BRIANZA, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exan, a company specializing in the design and production of high-performance motorcycle exhaust systems, announces the addition to its catalogue of new exhaust lines dedicated to two of the most interesting adventure bikes of the moment: the CFMOTO 800MT-X / Explore (2025) and CFMOTO 450MT (2025). Two solutions created for riders who want more character, sound and personality, without sacrificing type-approval and full usability on the road.Designed and manufactured entirely in Italy, the new Exan X-Rally and Oval Rally exhausts are developed on the original geometries of the CFMOTO models, with the goal of enhancing their dynamic qualities and long-distance touring attitude. The result is a well-balanced mix of performance, style and comfort for those who ride every day but are looking for a real upgrade over the stock exhaust.For the CFMOTO 800MT-X / Explore (2025), Exan presents a complete range of X-Rally and Oval Rally silencers, developed to integrate seamlessly with the bike’s lines and its dual adventure/sport nature. The end cans deliver a deep, full-bodied sound that accompanies long rides without being intrusive. The design blends perfectly with the fairings and lighting units and is compatible with the original side cases, a key requirement for serious touring.The range includes versions in stainless steel, black stainless steel, titanium and carbon, all featuring modern finishes and meticulous attention to detail that reflects Exan’s know-how in the adventure-tourer segment.On the new CFMOTO 450MT (2025), Exan introduces X-Rally and Oval Rally exhaust versions developed specifically for the 450 twin-cylinder platform. The road-legal silencers, compliant with Euro 5+ regulations, are designed to emphasize the bike’s character and deliver a strong, unmistakable sound. Its racing soul, always within legal limits, and full compatibility with the original side cases give riders the freedom to travel while maintaining style and performance.The end cans are available in three material options, carbon, titanium and black stainless steel, to match each rider’s aesthetic preferences and real-world usage needs.Every exhaust is the result of targeted engineering aimed at optimizing engine response, reducing overall bike-and-rider weight and underlining the 450MT’s style, turning every ride, from light off-road to long-distance Touring, into a more intense experience.“With the new lines dedicated to the CFMOTO 800MT-X / Explore and 450MT, we are consolidating our presence in the adventure and mid-size touring world,” declares the Exan board. “We offer products designed for those who want more personality and riding pleasure, while maintaining type-approval, compatibility with luggage and maximum attention to Euro 5+ regulations.”The new Exan X-Rally and Oval Rally exhaust lines for CFMOTO are already available on Exan’s official website Exan S.r.l., based in Lissone (MB), combines artisanal craftsmanship with advanced technologies to offer exhausts refined in every detail. Its range of end cans covers sportbikes, naked bikes, adventure models, supermotos and classics, and also includes tailor-made solutions on customer request. The company’s constant presence on racetracks confirms Exan as a benchmark for riders seeking quality, performance and style on any motorcycle.Exan S.r.l.Lissone (MB) 20851 Piazzale Giotto 1exanexhaust.cominfo@exanexhaust.com+39 039 278 2799

