The Payments Power 50 2026 launches

Recognising the innovators driving change across a rapidly shifting payments landscape

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Power 50 opened nominations for the Payments Power 50 2026, celebrating the 40 most innovative companies and 10 industry leaders shaping the global payments ecosystem.As payments undergo profound change, new technologies such as stablecoins, the introduction of regulatory frameworks like EU's Instant Payments Regulation, and the widespread use of AI are redefining how value moves around the world.The Payments Power 50 seeks to honour the companies and individuals who are navigating these shifts and setting new standards for innovation, resilience and trust.Recognising leadership in a new era of paymentsThe Payments Power 50 2026 will once again showcase a diverse mix of established leaders and emerging disruptors that are driving meaningful progress in payments. Each nominee will be evaluated on their innovation, influence, and impact on the industry, highlighting those who continue to push boundaries.“The payments industry is evolving faster than ever before,” said Jason Williams, CEO of The Power 50. “From stablecoins to AI, and through new regulatory initiatives such as Instant Payments, the pace of change is remarkable. It is vital that we continue to celebrate and support those companies and individuals who are not only adapting but leading this transformation.”Alex Rolfe, CEO of Payments Cards & Mobile, added: “The global payments ecosystem is expanding and diversifying at unprecedented speed. Recognising the visionaries who help shape this growth is essential for sustaining innovation and collaboration across the sector. We are proud to once again to be the official media partner of The Power 50 and spotlight those making the greatest impact.”Why being part of the Payments Power 50 mattersInclusion in the list not only highlights the most innovative companies and influential individuals in the industry but also offers members access to a meticulously curated annual programme that leverages all the channels available through The Power 50’s trusted networks.To support the launch, the organisers have developed an extensive 12-month programme that includes webinars, podcasts, video interviews, editorial content, and advertising across both The Power 50 and Payments Cards & Mobile’s wide-reaching distribution channels. Moreover, The Payments Power 50 team travels the globe, supporting its members at more than 40 leading payment events worldwide.Submissions for the Payments Power 50 2026 are now open and can be made via https://www.thepower50.com/nominations-2025/ . Submission deadline is 9th January 2026.The final list will be revealed in early 2026 and featured across The Power 50’s and Payments Cards & Mobile’s media platforms, offering honourees exclusive access to editorial opportunities, networking events, and year-round industry engagement.-ENDS-About The Power 50The Power 50 produces annual guides showcasing the most influential and innovative companies, along with visionary personalities shaping the Fintech and Payments industry. Each year, 40 innovative companies and 10 of the world’s top influencers are selected. The initiative serves as a vital reminder of the significant achievements within financial technology and highlights those driving positive transformation in financial services.Inclusion in the prestigious Power 50 list not only recognizes the most innovative companies and knowledgeable individuals in the industry but also grants members access to a carefully curated annual program. This comprehensive 12-month program includes content support such as webinars, podcasts, video interviews, editorial features, and advertising across The Power 50, The Fintech Times, and Payments Cards & Mobile’s extensive distribution channels. Additionally, members benefit from PR support, networking events, exclusive C-suite dinners, and matchmaking opportunities. The Power 50 team also travels globally, supporting members at 100 events worldwide.Find out more: https://www.thepower50.com

