International Private Medical Insurance Global Announces Publication of the 2025 Global Provider Network Directory

Essential Guide for International Medical, Health, and Travel Insurance Payers and Providers is Now Available, Featuring an Expansive Roster of Industry Leaders

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPMI Global, a leading media and intelligence firm for the International Private Medical Insurance, today announced the release of the November 2025 edition of the iPMI Global Provider Network Directory. This publication serves as the essential online guide for the international private medical insurance (iPMI) markets, expertly designed to help executives connect with premier global partners and drive strategic growth.

Unlocking Global Partnerships: The Directory's Strategic Role

In the increasingly interconnected cross-border healthcare and insurance landscape, strategic partnerships are critical for expanding service delivery and achieving sustainable growth. The iPMI Global Provider Network Directory is engineered to meet this need, functioning as a vital business intelligence tool that empowers executives and their companies to efficiently identify, select, and source the most appropriate global partners.

The directory is the industry's direct pathway for forging the strategic collaborations essential for global success, delivering tangible outcomes like enhanced worldwide coverage, expanded business capabilities, and access to the best market data for network development. The directory's purpose-built features are engineered to deliver these strategic outcomes.

Key Features Delivering Tangible Value

The directory's features are purpose-built to address the specific challenges and opportunities faced by professionals navigating the complex global iPMI market. Each element is designed to provide clear, actionable intelligence that supports critical business decisions.

• Digital Magazine Format: Critical industry data is presented in an accessible and engaging digital magazine format, ensuring an optimal user experience for consuming business intelligence.

• Global Data: The directory offers current, comprehensive intelligence on medical payers and providers across the globe, providing the essential data required for effective market research and partner due diligence.

• Partner Identification: As its core function, the directory directly facilitates strategic partner identification, enabling companies to expand their business range and coverage by connecting with vetted, high-caliber partners.

The power of these features is amplified by the high caliber of companies featured within the directory.

A Market-Leading Network: Featured Providers in the 2025 Edition

The 2025 edition features an impressive roster of organizations, a testament to the quality and breadth of the iPMI Global Network.

Featured partners include:

AP Companies

Athens Assistance

AXA Partners US

Best Doctors Insurance

Cigna Healthcare Global Individual Health

Compass Point Assist

FAI Air Ambulance

Flywire

Global Excel

Global Reach Health

GMMI

Goral Assistance

IMG (International Medical Group)

MDabroad

New Frontier Group

Pacific Cross International

PassportCard

Pharmcare Services

Roy Medical Assistance

StandbyMD

Trawick International

UnitedHealthcare Global

World of America

A spokesperson for iPMI Global said, "By providing the essential business intelligence necessary to connect with relevant global players, the iPMI Global Provider Network is the vital resource for industry payers and providers seeking to enhance worldwide coverage and capability."

The contact details provided within the directory enable users to establish direct connections with these and other leading service providers across the industry's most critical sectors.

Download the full report on iPMI Global: https://ipmiglobal.com/insights/ipmi-global-provider-network-directory-2025

About the iPMI Global Provider Network Directory

Published by iPMI Global, the iPMI Global Provider Network Directory is the definitive online guide for professionals in the international private medical, health, and travel insurance markets. The network covers all key sectors of the global medical insurance business, including IPMI, Assistance, Air Ambulance, Cost Containment and Claims Management, Funeral Directors, Ground Ambulance, Insurance Technology, Healthcare Insurance Management, and Pharmacy Benefits Management. Companies interested in joining this exclusive network are invited to submit an application by writing to iPMI Global at ipmi[at]ipmimagazine.com. Members of the network gain unparalleled access to a targeted global audience, exclusive networking opportunities, and enhanced brand credibility within the international insurance community.

