7 Years of Strategic Synergy: iPMI Global and New Frontier Group Renew Alliance to Advance Global IPMI Cost Containment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPMI Global, the leading business intelligence provider for the international private medical insurance (IPMI) market, and New Frontier Group (NFG), a premier woman-owned global healthcare cost management company, today announced the successful renewal of their strategic partnership, celebrating seven years of impactful collaboration.

The continued alliance reinforces their shared commitment to delivering future-thinking solutions that navigate the complex global healthcare landscape, providing clients with unparalleled data-driven insights and maximizing healthcare savings across borders.

A Partnership Built on Global Expertise

Established in 2019, this collaboration unites two leaders who serve the specialized needs of organizations with members traveling or living outside of their home country. iPMI Global’s deep-dive market intelligence on policy, regulatory, and legislative developments provides the foundation for New Frontier Group’s integrated suite of cost management strategies worldwide.

“Reaching our seventh year with New Frontier Group underscores the enduring success of our synergy,” said iPMI Global CEO Christopher Knight. “Our senior-level executives, across over 120 countries, rely on IPMI Global to stay ahead of risk. This partnership ensures that the intelligence we provide is directly translated into actionable outcomes through NFG’s unique suite of global services. This renewal signals our joint intent to keep raising the bar for efficiency and financial performance in the global IPMI sector.”

Strategic Focus: Precision and Control

Looking ahead, the renewed partnership will intensify efforts to address evolving market demands, focusing on solutions that deliver worldwide savings, payment accuracy, and the best possible patient outcomes:

Gitte Bach, President & CEO at New Frontier Group commented, “Seven years is a significant milestone that highlights our successful track record with iPMI Global. As a global, independent, woman-owned enterprise established in 2002, we are focused on providing customized cost management solutions for our clients. iPMI Global’s data and insights are a core asset in our research and development used to minimize healthcare costs and secure the best possible outcomes for our clients. We are excited to continue this journey, further transforming global healthcare through our combined strength.”

About IPMI Global

IPMI Global is the leading business intelligence provider for the international private medical, health, travel, and expatriate insurance markets worldwide. Due to the nomadic nature of the IPMI market, IPMI Global serves as an internet-based news service relied upon by senior-level business executives in over 120 countries to understand the impacts of insurance and healthcare policy, regulatory, and legislative developments. IPMI Global is the only international news source exclusively covering the international private medical insurance sector. Learn more: https://ipmiglobal.com/

About New Frontier Group

New Frontier Group (NFG) is a global, independent, woman-owned business enterprise established in 2002. Focused on providing future-thinking solutions, NFG leads worldwide cost management services through a suite of customized and integrated solutions that cross borders, including cost management, network management, care navigation, assistance services, medical escort services, pharmacy solutions, and telehealth. NFG’s unique suite of global solutions and exceptional customer service has helped it become one of the most recognized and respected companies in this sector. Learn More: https://ipmiglobal.com/new-frontier-group/new-frontier-group

