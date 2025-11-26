iPMI Global and MDabroad Extend Working Alliance Solidifying 20 Years of Partnership Excellence

International Private Medical Insurance Global International Private Medical Insurance Global

Renewal celebrates a successful partnership spanning two decades

Our two-decade journey with iPMI Global is a source of immense pride for our team. It reflects our shared dedication to excellence and client-first solutions.” — Scott J Rosen, Founder and CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPMI Global , the leading provider of international private medical insurance (#IPMI) business intelligence, and MDabroad, a global leader in medical network and cost containment services, today announced the formal extension of their long-standing working alliance. This renewal celebrates a successful partnership spanning two decades, underscoring both organizations’ unwavering commitment to delivering seamless, high-quality healthcare access and optimized cost management for international populations worldwide.

The extension of this alliance is a strategic move designed to integrate MDabroad's expansive global provider network and advanced claims processing capabilities even further into the iPMI markets. This synergy ensures that iPMI Global clients continue to benefit from efficient, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border medical assistance regardless of their location.

"Reaching the 20-year milestone with MDabroad is a profound testament to the shared vision and deep trust we have cultivated over time," said Christopher Knight, CEO, iPMI Global. "In the rapidly evolving global health landscape, having a reliable, innovative, and experienced partner like MDabroad is not just an advantage—it’s a necessity. This extended alliance reinforces our promise to provide our global readers with best-in-class service, robust networks, and effective cost control."

Since 2004, the collaboration has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of cross-border healthcare, providing critical medical support across dozens of countries. MDabroad's expertise in geopolitical risk assessment, network management, and specialized cost containment strategies has been a vital component of the iPMI market.

Scott J Rosen, Founder and CEO at MDabroad added, "Our two-decade journey with iPMI Global is a source of immense pride for our team. It reflects our shared dedication to excellence and client-first solutions. As global mobility continues to rise, the demand for transparent and efficient international medical services only grows. We look forward to leveraging new technologies and strategies to support the iPMI market and its members for many years to come."

The renewed alliance takes effect immediately, focusing on enhancing digital platforms for faster claims submissions, expanding coverage in emerging markets, and implementing new predictive analytics tools for healthcare cost mitigation.

About iPMI Global

iPMI Global (www.ipmiglobal.com) is the premier independent business intelligence provider for professionals working in the international private medical insurance and international health insurance industry. It provides timely news, expert analysis, and in-depth market intelligence for a global audience of insurers, brokers, providers, and corporate clients.

About MDabroad

MDabroad is a pioneer in global medical assistance and cost containment, providing innovative solutions to the international insurance industry. Utilizing a vast network of accredited providers and state-of-the-art technology, MDabroad specializes in medical network management, claims adjudication, and emergency medical services globally. Learn more here: https://mdabroad.com/

International Private Medical Insurance Global

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.