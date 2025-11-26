Joiin wins FinTech of the Year at the Tech South West Awards 2025

Joiin Tech South West Fintech Award Winners 2025 Joiin logo

Joiin, the global reporting and consolidation platform, has been named FinTech of the Year at the Tech South West Awards 2025

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joiin won FinTech of the Year and was also a finalist in the Growth Award at the Tech South West Awards 2025, highlighting the company’s strong commercial momentum and expanding global footprint across 100+ countries.The awards celebrate the best of the South West’s technology sector, bringing together innovators, scale-ups and leaders from across the region. Joiin’s win reflects the platform’s rapid adoption among finance teams, CFO's and accountants seeking smarter reporting, automation, multi-entity consolidation and real-time, AI-powered intelligence.A standout year for JoiinThe Tech South West recognition is a series of major achievements for the company in 2025, including:* Winner of the Tech South West FinTech Award 2025.* Finalist in the Tech South West Growth Award 2025.* Winner of the Xero Global App Awards 2025, Small Business App of the Year (Canada).* Trusted and 5-star rated across Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, G2 and Capterra, with users praising Joiin’s simplicity, speed and reporting power.* Significant product innovation including Joiin Intelligence (AI), Joiin Connect (API), advanced Report Packs, Custom Layouts, Microsoft Excel Add-in, and expanded support for financial and non-financial data.* Continued growth to thousands of finance professionals across 100+ countries.* Sustained industry recognition through ICB Accreditation and 11 number one rankings in G2’s Fall 2025 reports.Lucien Wynn, CEO and Co-Founder of Joiin, commented:“Winning FinTech of the Year is a huge moment for us and for the South West. We’ve built a global platform delivering smarter reporting, consolidation and AI-powered intelligence to organisations in more than 100 countries. This award reflects the innovation, ambition and hard work behind that journey. I’m incredibly proud of our team and excited for what comes next.”Driving innovation from the South WestWith strong roots in the region and rapidly expanding global reach, Joiin continues to invest in AI-driven reporting, automation and platform intelligence to support finance teams, CFOs and accountants worldwide. The company’s recent launches, including Joiin Intelligence and enhanced Report Packs reflect its mission to deliver real-time analysis, stronger decision-making and a connected reporting stack for organisations.About JoiinJoiin is an award-winning global reporting platform that simplifies group consolidations and delivers real-time, AI insights for accountants, CFOs, and finance teams. Used across more than 100 countries, Joiin delivers automated reporting by integrating with the world’s most trusted and leading accounting platforms, and spreadsheets directly. With Joiin Intelligence (AI), Joiin Connect (API), and a growing ecosystem, Joiin is reimagining connected reporting for the modern finance function. Try Joiin with a 14-day free trial Learn more at www.joiin.co About the Tech South West AwardsThe Tech South West Awards celebrate innovation, growth and impact across the region’s technology sector, honouring companies working across FinTech, AI, Health Tech, Clean Tech, Innovation and more. The 2025 awards brought together more than 300 leaders and innovators to recognise achievements across 20+ categories.

