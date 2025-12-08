Joiin Named G2 Winter 2026 Leader with 55 Badges Featured in 87 Categories for FP&A, Financial Analysis, Financial Close

G2 Joiin Winter Reports 2026 Joiin logo

Featured in 87 G2 categories and awarded 55 badges, Joiin is recognised for strength across FP&A, Financial Analysis and Financial Close for finance teams.

EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joiin , the global reporting and consolidation platform used by CFOs, finance teams and accountants worldwide, has been recognised as a Leader in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports. Joiin earned 55 badges across 87 categories, reflecting rising adoption among both single-entity and multi-entity organisations.G2’s Winter Reports highlight performance across several important categories including FP&A, Financial Analysis, Financial Close and Budgeting & Forecasting. Joiin achieved Leader status in the GridReport for Financial Analysis, the Small-Business GridReport for Financial Analysis and the EMEA Regional GridReport for Budgeting and Forecasting. These results are all driven by verified customer reviews and signal growing adoption across organisations of every size.Product progress over the past yearJoiin integrates with Xero, QuickBooks, Sage and many other accounting and data platforms, giving teams a smarter way to consolidate, automate and report across financial and non-financial information. Customers can also work with Google Sheets, Power BI and Tableau through the Joiin Connect API.The Winter results follow a period of major platform development. This year saw the introduction of new report layouts, enhanced report packs, support for operational and non-financial data, and new integrations beyond QuickBooks, Xero and Sage, including Zapier, Puzzle and Pennylane, alongside direct spreadsheet integrations.Joiin Intelligence expanded significantly, offering instant commentary, AI-generated summaries and predictive insights to help finance teams move faster and understand their numbers with greater clarity.A Microsoft-certified Excel Add-In now brings live Joiin data directly into Excel, supporting familiar spreadsheet workflows while adding the structure of a connected reporting and consolidation engine, a combination that is proving transformative for many organisations.Joiin also achieved Intuit Platinum App Partner status, was recognised as Small Business App of the Year (Canada) at the Xero Global App Awards 2025, and won FinTech of the Year at the 2025 Tech South West Awards, reflecting rising trust in the platform from finance teams worldwide.Across 24 award types, Joiin’s Winter 2026 recognition includes:Leadership• Leader GridReport for Financial Analysis• Leader Small-Business GridReport for Financial Analysis• Leader EMEA Regional GridReport for Budgeting and ForecastingHigh Performer• High Performer GridReport, 4 categories• High Performer Small-Business, 3 categories• High Performer Small-Business EMEA, 3 categories• High Performer Mid-Market, 3 categories• High Performer United Kingdom, 12 categories• High Performer Mid-Market Europe, 4 categoriesImplementation, Setup and Adoption• Most Implementable, 4 categories• Most Implementable Mid-Market• Most Implementable Small-Business, 2 categories• Highest User Adoption Small-Business• Fastest Implementation• Fastest Implementation Mid-Market, 2 categories• Easiest Setup Mid-Market, 2 categoriesEase of Doing Business• Easiest To Do Business With• Easiest To Do Business With Small-BusinessROI, Value and Usability• Best Estimated ROI, 2 categories• Best Estimated ROI Small-Business• Best Estimated ROI Mid-Market, 2 categories• Best Results Small-Business• Best Usability Small-Business• Users Most Likely To Recommend Mid-MarketMilestone (Additional Rewards)• Users Love UsThese results demonstrate how widely Joiin is used across regions, market segments and reporting scenarios.CEO CommentLucien Wynn, CEO and Co Founder of Joiin, says:“Our Winter G2 results show the progress we’ve made this year. CFOs, finance teams and accountants want a smarter, real-time reporting platform that brings together financial and non-financial data for any reporting cycle. The Microsoft-certified Excel Add-In is especially important because it gives teams live access to Joiin data inside Excel while keeping established spreadsheet workflows. Customers can work the way they prefer while gaining structured reporting, consolidation and intelligence from Joiin. These 55 badges reflect the value of that flexibility.”Built for CFOs, finance teams and accountantsWith unlimited users and unlimited reports included as standard, Joiin supports accounting practices, advisory firms and businesses with both simple and complex reporting needs. Learn more or start a 14 day free trial at joiin.co.About JoiinJoiin is an award-winning global reporting platform that simplifies group consolidations and delivers real-time, AI insights for accountants, CFOs, and finance teams. Used across more than 100 countries, Joiin delivers automated reporting by integrating with the world’s most trusted and leading accounting platforms, and spreadsheets directly. With Joiin Intelligence (AI), Joiin Connect (API), and a growing ecosystem, Joiin is reimagining connected reporting for the modern finance function.

