Global FinTech success story Joiin celebrates standout year of innovation and international recognition

EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joiin has built a global reporting and consolidation platform used by thousands of finance teams and accountants in more than 100 countries. By integrating with Xero, QuickBooks, and other leading accounting platforms, Joiin has become a recognised player in the fast-growing global FinTech ecosystem.Its success also reflects the strength of the UK’s regional innovation hubs, with Joiin’s headquarters at Exeter Science Park, home to one of the South West’s most vibrant tech communities.A Landmark Year for JoiinOver the past 12 months, Joiin has achieved a series of major milestones, underscoring its growth and leadership in financial and operational reporting:* Recognised by Intuit as a Platinum App Partner, the highest level within the Intuit Partner App Programme – celebrating Joiin’s focus on automation, connectivity, and next-generation AI across reporting for QuickBooks users.* Finalist in four categories at the Xero Global App Awards 2025 – Global People’s Choice, and Small Business App of the Year for Canada, South Africa, and Ireland, recognising Joiin’s innovation in transforming financial and operational reporting for Xero users worldwide.* Accredited by the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB), the world’s largest bookkeeping institute, acknowledging Joiin’s commitment to quality, accuracy, and data security.* Earned 57 badges and 11 #1 rankings in G2’s Fall 2025 Reports, achieving Leader status in G2’s GridReport for Financial Analysis Software, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and continuous innovation.* Finalist in both FinTech and Growth categories at the 2025 Tech South West Awards, celebrating Joiin’s innovation and contribution to the region’s thriving technology ecosystem.Building World-Class TechnologyAt the heart of Joiin’s platform is automation and intelligence. This year saw the launch of Joiin Intelligence, an AI engine that analyses financial and operational data in real time, generating commentary, identifying trends, and surfacing actionable insights for finance teams.Building on this innovation, Joiin’s expanding ecosystem brings together powerful integrations and tools that deliver a complete, connected view of performance:* Integrations with leading accounting platforms – including Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, Puzzle, and Pennylane, enabling reporting and consolidation of financial data across multiple entities.* Joiin Connect (API) – an open API for tools such as Power BI, Tableau, and Looker, enabling advanced analysis and visualisation, now with Zapier access to over 8,000 apps.* Microsoft Excel Add-In – bringing live Joiin data directly into spreadsheets for flexibility, control, and collaboration.* Enhanced Report Packs and Custom Layouts – empowering users to create branded, dynamic financial reports ready for board, investor, or lender presentation.* Non-Financial Data – enabling the combination of operational and financial metrics for a single, insight-driven view of performance.Global Growth, Local RootsJoiin’s journey highlights how world-class technology can emerge from regional innovation ecosystems.“Being based in Exeter gives us a real advantage,” said Lucien Wynn, Joiin CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re part of a community that believes in innovation, collaboration, and helping tech companies grow. It’s a great place to build global technology while staying close to our roots.”Looking Ahead: AI, Automation and the Evolution of ReportingAs finance teams worldwide embrace AI and automation, Joiin is leading the shift toward real-time, connected intelligence in reporting, helping teams move faster and make smarter decisions.“Joiin’s story shows what’s possible when South West companies think globally,” added Wynn. “You can build a world-leading SaaS business right here in Exeter, and that’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”About JoiinJoiin is an award-winning global reporting platform that simplifies group consolidations and delivers real-time, AI-powered insights for accountants, CFOs, and finance teams. Used across more than 100 countries, Joiin automates reporting by integrating with the world’s most trusted accounting platforms and spreadsheets.With Joiin Intelligence (AI), Joiin Connect (API), and an expanding ecosystem of integrations, Joiin is reimagining connected reporting for the modern finance function.Joiin offers a 14-day free trial with full feature access and no credit card required.Visit www.joiin.co

