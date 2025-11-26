iPMI Global Report Reveals Expert Consensus on Hybrid Models and AI as the Future of Telemedicine for Global Workforces

iPMI Global Telemedicine and Remote Healthcare Strategies Round Table 2025 International Private Medical Insurance Global

The report's core focus is to deconstruct the strategies essential for supporting the health and wellbeing of globally mobile populations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPMI Global today announced the release of its lmarket report, iPMI Global Telemedicine and Remote Healthcare Strategies Round Table 2025. This comprehensive analysis brings together critical insights from a distinguished panel of executives representing leading firms in international private medical insurance (iPMI), medical assistance, and healthcare technology. The report's core focus is to deconstruct the strategies essential for supporting the health and wellbeing of globally mobile populations, from expatriates to international business travellers. The report’s primary finding reveals a unanimous executive consensus: the future of global healthcare is an integrated hybrid model, a conclusion that sets the strategic direction for the entire industry.

Featured Roundtable Experts

The report features insights from the following iPMI market leaders:

• LIZZIE MACLEHOSE, AP COMPANIES.

• CAI GLUSHAK, MD, AXA PARTNERS US.

• JENNIFER MILTON, COMPASS POINT ASSIST.

• KEVIN MELTON, IMG.

• MIKE GREIWE, MD, HEALTHCARELIVE.

• GITTE BACH, NEW FRONTIER GROUP.

Core Finding: The Unanimous Shift to Hybrid Healthcare Models

The roundtable discussion revealed a unanimous executive consensus that the future of healthcare delivery is a hybrid model that strategically blends virtual and in-person care. This approach leverages telemedicine for its strengths in initial contact, routine follow-ups, and chronic condition management, while reserving in-person visits for diagnostics, procedures, and assessments that require a physical presence. The strategic value of this model is significant; as Dr. Mike Greiwe of HealthcareLive noted, a well-run hybrid system is highly effective, with 83% of patients in their system being treated virtually without needing outside care.

Round table participants emphasised that the lynchpin of a successful hybrid model is seamless continuity. Both Gitte Bach of New Frontier Group and Jennifer Milton of Compass Point Assist stressed that medical information, treatment plans, and clinical notes must flow smoothly between digital and physical providers. This integration ensures the patient never feels like they are "starting over" with each interaction, which is critical for maintaining trust and delivering effective, coordinated care.

Analysis: Navigating Critical Challenges in Virtual Care Delivery

The report provides a realistic analysis of the primary obstacles that organizations must overcome to successfully implement virtual care. The panel identified several critical challenges that demand strategic solutions to ensure a seamless, trustworthy, and effective patient experience.

• Regulatory Complexity: Panellists highlighted the significant hurdles posed by differing physician licensure requirements across jurisdictions. This is particularly acute in the United States, where state-by-state rules create a complex compliance landscape, a point discussed by both Gitte Bach (New Frontier Group) and HealthcareLive.

• Technological Integration: A major "behind-the-scenes" challenge is the lack of interoperability between different Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. This fragmentation creates friction and frustration for patients, as a lack of seamless data exchange can lead to delays, duplicated tests, and a disjointed care journey.

• Data Security: In a landscape of increasing cyber-threats, the protection of sensitive patient data is paramount. The report underscores the critical importance of rigorous security protocols, with executives from IMG and HealthcareLive referencing the necessity of compliance with regulations like GDPR and achieving certifications such as SOC 2 Type II to build and maintain patient trust.

The Future Trajectory: AI, Wearables, and Proactive Healthcare

Looking forward, the panel identified the integration of emerging technologies as the next frontier for telehealth. Gitte Bach (New Frontier Group) noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to significantly enhance efficiency by analysing claims data, flagging potential risks, and routing patients to the appropriate level of care.

Furthermore, a compelling vision emerged, synthesized from the insights of Lizzie MacLehose of AP Companies and others, where data from wearables (like Oura rings and Apple watches) and other smart devices will create comprehensive digital health profiles. This convergence of data will enable a fundamental shift in healthcare—from a reactive model focused on treatment to a proactive paradigm centred on preventative health and personalized wellness.

"This report provides an essential strategic roadmap for any organization responsible for the health of a global workforce," said a Spokesperson for iPMI Global. "The insights from these industry leaders make it clear that understanding and integrating advanced telemedicine strategies is no longer optional. It is a critical component for effective cost management, fulfilling duty of care, and securing a competitive advantage in the global marketplace."

Conclusion: A Healthier, More Connected Future

Telemedicine has evolved far beyond a temporary solution for a global crisis. It has become a permanent, sophisticated, and essential part of the healthcare landscape, driven by its undeniable convenience, accessibility, and efficiency. The future will belong not just to companies that offer telemedicine, but to those that solve the complex "behind-the-scenes" challenges of interoperability and regulation, whether by building proprietary systems, leveraging local networks, or focusing on patient-centric data portability.

The core vision for its future is even more ambitious. The integration of AI, wearables, and remote monitoring is driving a fundamental shift away from reactive treatment and toward proactive, personalized health management. By harnessing the power of data, healthcare is becoming smarter, more preventative, and more attuned to our individual needs. This evolution promises to create a more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare system for everyone.

Download the iPMI Global Telemedicine and Remote Healthcare Strategies Round Table 2025 report here: https://ipmiglobal.com/ipmi-roundtables/latest-round-tables/ipmi-global-telemedicine-and-remote-healthcare-strategies-round-table-2025

About iPMI Global

iPMI Global (www.ipmiglobal.com) is the premier independent business intelligence provider for professionals working in the international private medical insurance and international health insurance industry. It provides timely news, expert analysis, and in-depth market intelligence for a global audience of insurers, brokers, providers, and corporate clients.

iPMI Global Telemedicine and Remote Healthcare Strategies Round Table 2025

