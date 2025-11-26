Pre-Orders Opened on November 25 for 'GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- BAIKEN' Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- BAIKEN Front Size Face Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- BAIKEN" Statue. Pre-orders began on November 25, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the start of pre-orders for a new statue from GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-: Baiken from the Ultimate Premium Masterline.Baiken is presented in a pose inspired by the key visual from the game, featuring a low stance and her weapon, Namakura. The statue applies a cel-shading paint approach intended to reflect the 3DCG style used in the title. Each surface is painted with defined color separation and shadow placement, aiming to reproduce the visual impression seen in-game in a physical 1/4 scale format.Details such as the scar beneath her goggles, the shape of her hair, and the patterns on her kimono and haori are sculpted and painted to match the design of the character. Clear material is used for her hair, combined with controlled gradients to create a sense of motion. The costume incorporates layered fabric elements, including skull and plum-blossom motifs referenced from the source material.The base includes Japanese-themed elements related to Baiken’s stage and animations, such as maple leaves and a stylized slash effect.The Bonus Version includes an additional left arm part holding a sake flask.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- BAIKEN Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: Jun 2027Scale: 1/4H:80cm W:60cm D:48cmWeight: 21.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- themed Base・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Namakura)・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Sake Bottle)[BONUS PART]Copyright: © ARC SYSTEM WORKSFor more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Premium Masterline GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- BAIKEN Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.