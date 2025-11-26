ATD Saudi Arabia 2025 Concludes with Powerful Insights on Building a Future-Ready Workforce

Dr. Wei Wang The 8th Annual ATD Saudi Arabia Conference & Exhibition ATD Saudi Arabia 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The 8th Annual ATD Saudi Arabia Conference & Exhibition concluded in Riyadh after two powerful days of remarkable dialogue, learning, and strategic exchange focused on preparing the Kingdom’s workforce for the future. Held on 17–18 November 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention, the event brought together regional and global L&D experts, HR leaders, policymakers, and industry practitioners, all aligned under this year’s overarching theme: “Future-Ready Workforce: Empowering Saudi Talent for Vision 2030.”This year’s annual opened with renewed momentum for talent development in the Kingdom. The agenda featured visionary keynotes, in-depth discussions on AI integration, and practical sessions on capability building — all designed to address the immediate demands of a fast-evolving labour market. The conference began with an insightful keynote from Dr. Wei Wang, ATD’s Senior Global Director, who presented the latest findings from ATD’s global AI research and offered a strategic roadmap for embedding intelligent technologies into national talent strategies. Throughout the conference, panels and sessions explored how organisations can shift toward skills-first frameworks, elevate leadership capability, and cultivate continuous learning cultures aligned with Saudi Arabia’s transformation priorities.In addition to the conference sessions, ATD Saudi Arabia 2025 hosted a series of immersive learning experiences. A dedicated pre-conference workshop on AI: Future Proofing Talent with AI and Learning Analytics equipped professionals with hands-on tools to harness data-driven insights in L&D planning.This year’s edition was supported by leading sponsors and partners whose contributions strengthened the event’s impact. Organisations including Ivory Training, FranklinCovey Middle East, HNI, LEORON Institute, and Knowledge Group Consulting showcased innovations, best practices, and solutions designed to support Saudi Arabia’s human capital development agenda. Their participation highlighted a shared commitment to equipping the nation’s workforce with the skills required to thrive in a digitally enabled, knowledge-driven economy.The event was marked by overwhelmingly positive feedback from delegates, speakers, and sponsors alike. From international attendees, the sentiment was clear. “Very useful to gain insights from practical examples on how to adapt AI and the latest in L&D to drive transformation from a knowledge economy to a learning economy,” said Hoe Kun Yuan, Deputy Director, Home Team Academy, Singapore.Speakers echoed similar appreciation for the depth and quality of discussions. “The conference offered a wealth of insightful and innovative content tailored to the needs of professionals in talent development,” noted Waleed Al Rashed. He described his panel experience as “engaging, diverse, and deeply insightful,” and praised the event’s “exceptional networking opportunities and seamless organisation.”Corporate leaders also highlighted the conference’s strategic value. Calling it “a powerful platform to discuss how organizations can accelerate talent development in alignment with Vision 2030,” Reem Algasim, Head of HR at Airbus Saudi Arabia, emphasized the caliber of experts and the value of knowledge shared throughout the event.Sponsors reaffirmed the business impact. Mahmoud Al-Saleh, CEO of Ivory Training and Consulting, described the experience simply as “amazing,” adding that his team “closed many deals inside the conference,” summing it up in one word: “Great.” From a business development perspective, the enthusiasm was the same. “Truly enriching,” said Sameh Salman, praising the “impressive mix of decision-makers” and confirming that networking breaks enabled “amazing connections and real opportunities for collaboration.”Exhibitors noted clear improvements. “Exceptional and very professional,” said Marwa Rahal of Growship, highlighting the “higher level of conversations” and expressing confidence that the leads generated would convert into sales. Others emphasised the event’s transformational nature. “World-class… transformational,” said Suheil Jouhani, CEO of Better Business Khibraty, who praised the access to “high-quality, decision-making delegates.” Partners echoed the productivity of the event. “Hectic in a good way — and productive,” said Khalid Iaqraa of FranklinCovey Middle East, who held eight meetings and described the audience as “exactly who we wanted to meet.”Industry leaders underscored the strategic relevance. “A truly meaningful platform… focusing not just on what to change, but how to implement real transformation,” said Mohammed S. Alharbi of stc. For others, the experience was deeply inspiring. “An absolute privilege… inspiring and rewarding,” shared Abdulaziz Al Tamimi, reflecting on the community’s commitment to advancing L&D.Panelists also highlighted the quality of dialogue. “An absolute pleasure… dynamic and thought-provoking,” said Rakan Ali Al-Sharekh, CHRO of Alrajhi Capital. Delegates praised the seamless operations as well, with Yahya Khan of SABIC calling it an “exceptional experience with wonderful coordination.”ATD Saudi Arabia 2025 successfully reaffirmed its role as the Kingdom’s leading platform for advancing the learning and development landscape. By facilitating conversations that blend global expertise with regional priorities, the event continues to play a pivotal part in shaping the future of workforce capability, leadership excellence, and organisational growth across Saudi Arabia. With momentum high and interest growing, organisers are already preparing for an even more forward-looking edition in 2026. Networking, skill enhancement, and the alignment of organizations' talent strategies with global standards, supported by thought leaders and service providers, were the key drivers of this year's ATD Saudi Arabia experience.About ATDThe Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).ATD’s members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.For more information, visit td.org or contact Paula Ketter at pketter@td.org.About QnA InternationalQnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from trade finance to travel & tourism, technology, supply chain finance, destination weddings, and human resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy.Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, Indonesia, Jordan, and Italy.

Legal Disclaimer:

