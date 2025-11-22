Pre-Orders Opened on November 21 for ‘The Phantasm’ ’Batman & Catwoman’ Statues

The Phantasm, Batman & Catwoman The Phantasm: Swappable Part and LED Illumination The Phantasm: Bonus Parts Batman & Catwoman: Swappable Parts Batman & Catwoman: Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announced "The Phantasm" "Batman & Catwoman" Statues. Pre-orders began on November 21, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the start of reservations for two new statues inspired by the comic series "Batman/Catwoman": "The Phantasm" and "Batman & Catwoman," released as part of the Ultimate Premium Masterline.Both statues are based on the cover art of Chapter 2 from the series. With Clay Mann, the artist of the comic, participating as concept designer, each piece has been produced with detailed sculpting and paintwork.The statues include swappable parts and LED units, allowing variations in pose and atmosphere. In addition, each Bonus Version comes with an exclusive head part.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) The Phantasm (Concept Design by CLAY MANN) Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1099Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: 1/4H:77cm W:42cm D:34cmWeight: 12.8KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Batman-themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Masked)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Raised, Lowered)・LED Illumination (The Mask’s Eyes)・One (1) Swappable Head (Andrea) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Holding Mask) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s25)Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) Batman & Catwoman (Concept Design by CLAY MANN) Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1499Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: 1/4H:56cm W:51cm D:31cmWeight: 12.4KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Batman-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Batman Left Hands (Bare Hand, Grappling Gun)・One (1) Swappable Catwoman Head (Serious)・One (1) Swappable Catwoman Head (with Goggles) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Catwoman Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s25)For more details, visit our online store

Product PV

