Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,801 in the last 365 days.

Pre-Orders Opened on November 21 for ‘The Phantasm’ ’Batman & Catwoman’ Statues

The Phantasm, Batman & Catwoman

The Phantasm: Swappable Part and LED Illumination

The Phantasm: Bonus Parts

Batman & Catwoman: Swappable Parts

Batman & Catwoman: Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announced "The Phantasm" "Batman & Catwoman" Statues. Pre-orders began on November 21, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio announces the start of reservations for two new statues inspired by the comic series "Batman/Catwoman": "The Phantasm" and "Batman & Catwoman," released as part of the Ultimate Premium Masterline.

Both statues are based on the cover art of Chapter 2 from the series. With Clay Mann, the artist of the comic, participating as concept designer, each piece has been produced with detailed sculpting and paintwork.

The statues include swappable parts and LED units, allowing variations in pose and atmosphere. In addition, each Bonus Version comes with an exclusive head part.


Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) The Phantasm (Concept Design by CLAY MANN) Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1099
Edition Size: 400
Arrival Date: May 2027
Scale: 1/4
H:77cm W:42cm D:34cm
Weight: 12.8Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Batman-themed Base
・One (1) Swappable Head (Masked)
・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Raised, Lowered)
・LED Illumination (The Mask’s Eyes)
・One (1) Swappable Head (Andrea) [BONUS PART]
・One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Holding Mask) [BONUS PART]
・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]
LED Power Supply Method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Copyright:
BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s25)


Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) Batman & Catwoman (Concept Design by CLAY MANN) Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1499
Edition Size: 400
Arrival Date: May 2027
Scale: 1/4
H:56cm W:51cm D:31cm
Weight: 12.4Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Batman-themed Base
・Two (2) Swappable Batman Left Hands (Bare Hand, Grappling Gun)
・One (1) Swappable Catwoman Head (Serious)
・One (1) Swappable Catwoman Head (with Goggles) [BONUS PART]
・One (1) Catwoman Head Stand [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s25)


For more details, visit our online store.

Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pre-Orders Opened on November 21 for ‘The Phantasm’ ’Batman & Catwoman’ Statues

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more