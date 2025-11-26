Ebb and Flow by Michael Tu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Ebb and Flow

Innovative Residential Interior Design Recognized for Excellence in Spatial Harmony and Contemporary Sophistication

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Ebb and Flow by Michael Tu as the Silver Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional talent and innovative approach demonstrated by Michael Tu in creating a residential interior that seamlessly blends coastal aesthetics with urban sophistication.Ebb and Flow's award-winning design showcases the importance of spatial flow and materiality in shaping luxury living experiences. By incorporating fluid forms, layered textures, and a harmonious interplay of light and space, this interior design project sets a new standard for contemporary elegance and emotional resonance within high-end residential spaces.The design's unique features include CNC-milled timber walls with a smooth alabaster finish, bespoke architectural paneling with integrated LED cove lighting, and a carefully curated palette of deep leather tones, reflective metallic accents, and sculptural elements. These elements work together to create an immersive environment that evokes the tranquility of coastal landscapes while embracing the sophistication of urban living.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Michael Tu's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design and creating spaces that elevate the human experience. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the studio and contribute to the ongoing evolution of luxury residential design standards.Ebb and Flow was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team, including Designer YING DI and Creative Director CHING TZE TU, under the leadership of Michael Tu.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Michael TuMichael Tu is the founder and principal designer of Arch Interior Design , a multidisciplinary practice based in Taiwan. With over two decades of experience in high-end residential interiors, Michael Tu is known for his ability to integrate spatial planning, interior design, and artistic sensibility to create refined environments tailored to each client's needs. His work has been featured in numerous exhibitions and design publications, reflecting his commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.About Farglory GroupFarglory Group, founded in 1969, is a leading Taiwanese conglomerate specializing in real estate development, construction, finance, logistics, and hospitality. Its real estate division, Farglory Land Development, focuses on delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects, providing comprehensive services from planning and construction to sales and after-sales support. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainable urban planning and enhancing the quality of life for its clients.About Arch Interior DesignEstablished in 1998, Arch Interior Design is a premier luxury interior design firm renowned for crafting bespoke residential spaces that redefine contemporary elegance. With a multidisciplinary team of architects, artists, and spatial designers, the studio seamlessly integrates architecture, materiality, and emotional storytelling to transform residences into immersive living experiences. Arch Interior Design's rigorous approach to project execution, emphasis on material innovation, and pursuit of perfection have earned it international recognition and positioned it at the forefront of the luxury design industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate excellence in innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, lighting design, and overall design consistency. The Silver A' Design Award signifies a notable achievement in raising industry standards and advancing the practice of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an international, juried competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands from all countries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of exceptional design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiordesignsawards.com

