Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drugs, Possession of Heroin

CASE#: 25B1008155

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/16/25 - 2238 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-112 / Branch Road, Halifax

VIOLATION: DUI Drug / Possession of Heroin

ACCUSED: Brian Walsh

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Webster, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/16/2025, at approximately 2238 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received multiple calls on a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in the Town of Halifax (Windham County), Vermont. Troopers responded and identified signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Brian Walsh (36) of Webster, Massachusetts, for suspicion of DUI - Drugs. A search found Walsh to be in possession of heroin. He was taken to the Wilmington Police Department, processed, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 12/30/2025 to answer to the respective charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.