Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drugs, Possession of Heroin
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1008155
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/16/25 - 2238 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-112 / Branch Road, Halifax
VIOLATION: DUI Drug / Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Brian Walsh
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Webster, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/16/2025, at approximately 2238 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received multiple calls on a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in the Town of Halifax (Windham County), Vermont. Troopers responded and identified signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Brian Walsh (36) of Webster, Massachusetts, for suspicion of DUI - Drugs. A search found Walsh to be in possession of heroin. He was taken to the Wilmington Police Department, processed, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 12/30/2025 to answer to the respective charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.