New Haven Barracks/Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5005199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt Erin Hodges                       

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: November 25, 2025, approximately 0825 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lewis Creek Fishing Access, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION:  n/a

 

 

VICTIM:  Withholding identification pending NOK notification

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 25, 2025, at approximately 0825 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Lewis Creek Fishing Access in Monkton, Vermont for an unresponsive male. Troopers responded to investigate and located the male who was deceased. Vermont State Police Detectives responded to the scene. The decedent was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, Vermont for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.  This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern.  The identification of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.  No further information is available at this time.

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Erin Hodges

Bureau of Criminal Investigations - New Haven

Vermont State Police

2490 Ethan Allen HWY

802-388-4919

erin.hodges@vermont.gov

 

