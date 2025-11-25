Shaftsbury Barracks / Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/05/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Street Rupert, Vermont
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: John K. Richardson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rupert, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 9
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winhall, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In the beginning of October 2025, Vermont State Police conducted an investigation regarding a cruelty to a child complaint. It was found that John K. Richardson caused injury to a juvenile at a residence in Rupert, Vermont on 10/05/2025.
Richardson was arrested on 11/25/2025 and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/26/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
