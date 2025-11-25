Shaftsbury Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3004259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/05/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Street Rupert, Vermont

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: John K. Richardson

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rupert, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 9

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winhall, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In the beginning of October 2025, Vermont State Police conducted an investigation regarding a cruelty to a child complaint. It was found that John K. Richardson caused injury to a juvenile at a residence in Rupert, Vermont on 10/05/2025.

Richardson was arrested on 11/25/2025 and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/26/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421