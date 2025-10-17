Lordhair Launches Early Black Friday Sale with Exclusive Discounts on Hair Systems and Care Products

Lordhair, a global leader in hair replacement solutions, has launched its Early Black Friday Sale with exclusive deals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair, a leading hair system brand, has kicked off its Early Black Friday Sale , running from October 15 through October 31. Shoppers can grab big savings on popular men's hair systems and try out the brand's latest hair care products.By starting early, Lordhair is giving customers a head start on their favorite styles before the usual Black Friday rush. "Every year, sales skyrocket in November," said Nathan, Lordhair's Chief Growth Officer. "This time, we wanted to give people a little breathing room, more time to shop, order, and look their best for the holiday season."The sale covers everything from ready-to-wear hair systems to maintenance kits and early bird exclusives. Below is a closer look at the offers and how customers can save the most this season.Discounts on Men's Hair Systems and Care ProductsThe Early Black Friday Sale offers special deals across several popular stock collections:- Regular stock systems: $30 off one, $70 off two- Antibacterial stock systems: $45 off one, $100 off twoU.S. customers can also add the Lordhair Hair System Maintenance Kit for $79.90 with any hair system purchase, or buy it separately at 20% off. Consisting of three products - Reset, Renewal, and Refresh- the Maintenance Kit helps users extend hair system lifespan and make care easier at home.Early Bird Picks – $50 OffLordhair has also spotlighted a few best sellers with limited-time discounts: Champion : lightweight and breathable with a full lace base, ideal for active lifestyles SuperSkin : thin-skin design that blends seamlessly with the scalp- New Infinity: French lace top with a skin perimeter for easy attachment and cleanupNeo Upgrade OfferPurchasers of the Neo hair system are eligible for an upgrade to ZyroSen Neo, a newer model featuring silver-ion antibacterial protection. The first 200 orders receive the upgrade free, and orders after that can upgrade for $10.Certified by CE, FDA, and SGS, the Lordhair ZyroSen antibacterial series enhances hygiene and comfort for long-term wear. For many wearers, even a small upgrade can make a clear difference in everyday fit and feel.Lordhair has outlined clear policies to protect the rights of customers during the sale period. If a product's price drops further during Black Friday, the company will refund the difference or offer a bonus gift.First-time buyers are eligible for First Purchase Assurance, which provides a free return if the first purchase doesn't fit. Unused items in their original condition have a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is detailed in the company's Refund Policy.The Early Black Friday Sale is already live until October 31. Interested customers can visit https://www.lordhair.com/ to access all offers.About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

Meet the Lordhair Hair System Maintenance Kit

