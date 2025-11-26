MSTR Unveils Triple Anime Collaboration for Holiday 2025: Bleach, Spy x Family, & Mobile Suit Gundam 45th Anniversary

BLEACH MSTR Collaboration Gundam MSTR Collaboration Spy Family MSTR Collaboration

MSTR launches a Holiday 2025 triple anime collaboration with limited-edition Bleach, Spy x Family and Gundam 45th anniversary watches & apparel.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSTR (Meister) proudly announces its biggest anime collaboration event to date, launching three major limited-edition collections over Thanksgiving Week 2025: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Spy x Family - Code White, and Mobile Suit Gundam 45th Anniversary. Each capsule features premium timepieces and exclusive apparel inspired by legendary franchises, with releases scheduled across November 26 - 28 at 11:00 AM PST.BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR COLLECTION - November 26, 2025In celebration of the final season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, MSTR debuts a character-driven collection honoring iconic heroes from the Bleach universe. Each watch incorporates a Japanese Seiko movement and showcases the character’s Zanpakutō as the custom second hand.Featured characters include Ichigo, Rukia, Renji, Uryu, Kenpachi, Kisuke, Toshiro, and more. Timepieces range from heavy-duty stainless steel builds to everyday styles. Each unit is individually numbered and produced in limited quantities.Collection link: https://www.mstrwatches.com/collections/bleach-thousand-year-blood-war SPY x FAMILY – CODE WHITE COLLECTION - November 27, 2025 (Thanksgiving Day)MSTR introduces the Code White: Spy x Family Collection, featuring three meticulously crafted watches inspired by the beloved Forger family:- Anya Forger – 100 pieces: Playful black-and-gold design inspired by her uniform.- Yor Forger – 200 pieces: Black-and-red model featuring Yor’s twin blades as the hour and minute hands.- Loid Forger – 500 pieces: A sleek, professional design modeled after Loid’s own watch.Each watch is individually numbered and released alongside a capsule of limited-edition apparel including premium T-shirts and hoodies.Collection link: https://www.mstrwatches.com/collections/spy-x-family GUNDAM 45TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION - November 28, 2025 (Black Friday)To honor the 45th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam, MSTR launches two heavy-duty timepieces inspired by the most iconic mobile suits of all time:- RX-78-2 Gundam – 100 pieces- Red Comet Zaku II – 200 piecesBoth designs feature multi-piece construction, Seiko movements, and high-craft detailing that captures each mobile suit’s color identity and ethos. The drop also includes a premium apparel capsule of T-shirts and hoodies.Collection link: https://www.mstrwatches.com/collections/gundam ABOUT MSTRMeister (MSTR), founded in 2009 in Los Angeles, California by Ryan Pietersz, is an independently owned watch and lifestyle brand dedicated to blending modern design with traditional craftsmanship. Each MSTR timepiece is constructed using multi-piece components and premium materials including stainless steel, carbon fiber, and rare leathers - pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion while honoring the precision of classic watchmaking.

