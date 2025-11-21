TreImage Announces the Launch of B.Duck TV USA on YouTube

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of a strategic initiative to better connect with American audiences, TreImage announces that B.Duck, an award-winning global lifestyle brand with millions of fans worldwide, has officially launched B.Duck TV USA, its new proprietary digital entertainment and content platform. The project debuts with a series of short videos on YouTube designed to deliver entertainment for kids and toddlers.For B.Duck TV USA, the brand is introducing content focused on helping children learn words, numbers, and essential early-learning concepts while also providing fun entertainment for the whole family. Innovation in technology and digital safety remains a top priority.“We are working closely with the producers to help deliver the best storytelling to the American audience. Theme songs for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s are already planned for the end of 2025 and a wide range of content for 2026 is currently in production,” says Charles Singleton CEO of TreImage, the licensing agency representing the brand in the U.S. market. “The launch of animated shorts and video content marks a significant step in our U.S. marketing strategy, helping to spark excitement and grow visibility for this iconic character brand.”“B.Duck TV is an essential step in the brand’s evolution. With it, we consolidate our presence in digital entertainment and strengthen our connection with fans at different stages of life from early childhood to adulthood,” says Rodrigo Dagnolo, CEO of byFrog Co., the agency responsible for the brand in the Americas.“With B.Duck TV, we are strategically expanding into digital entertainment to engage both children and adults in meaningful ways. This dual-platform approach allows us to nurture childhood imagination while celebrating pop culture with older audiences, solidifying B.Duck’s role as a cross-generational icon,” says Vincent Cheung, Executive Director & Licensing General Manager at Semk Holding (B.Duck).Content will begin rolling out on YouTube every Thursday starting November 20.Platform: @ B.DuckTVUSA

