Fake Intel Launch Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From one of the creative minds behind AntiSocialSocialClub and Revenge comes Fake Intel, an edgy new streetwear brand redefining the culture. The brand made its official debut with an exclusive launch event on Friday night at Ovation in Hollywood, drawing tastemakers, creators, and industry leaders.True to its street-inspired DNA, Fake Intel transformed the venue into an immersive “stash house” experience. Guests were invited to explore a series of interactive content rooms, including a money laundering scene, a break-in setup, and a mugshot photo area - each designed to capture the gritty aesthetic and create endless opportunities for social content.Attendees also got a first look the brand’s short film showcasing what the brand is about and pieces from Fake Intel’s upcoming drop. Highlighted items included a crowbar, duffle bag, ski masks, graphic tees, and more - to complete the getaway-inspired look.The main room featured sounds by DJ Wrex and an open bar by NEFF Vodka, creating an unforgettable night that reflected the unapologetic spirit of the brand. Fake Intel’s first official drop will be available September 12th, exclusively online.

