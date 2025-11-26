Ooredoo Qatar and LigaData Build Trusted Data Foundations for AI Innovation

“We are proud to continue our partnership with LigaData as we advance our data governance journey,”

This next phase will help us build stronger foundations for data trust, accessibility, and AI-driven innovation across the organization.” — Fatimh Al‑Jaber, Assistant Director, AI & Data Governance Ooredoo Qatar

DOHA, QATAR, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At MWC Doha 2025, Ooredoo Qatar announced it has launched Phase 2 of its Data Governance Programme in collaboration with LigaData, advancing Ooredoo Qatar’s mission to build a trusted, AI-ready data foundation.

Following the successful completion of Phase 1, which established the Ooredoo Qatar Data Governance Council, the new phase will deliver enterprise-wide capabilities that strengthen trust, transparency, and data-driven decision-making.

Phase 2 introduces a unified Business Glossary and Data Catalog—creating a single source of truth across the organization—along with a modern Data Governance Platform that will serve as the backbone for policy management and collaboration. An AI-powered Policy Agent will also launch soon to make data policies easier to access and understand across teams.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with LigaData as we advance our data governance journey,” said Fatimh Al‑Jaber, Assistant Director, AI and Data Governance at Ooredoo Qatar. “This next phase will help us build stronger foundations for data trust, accessibility, and AI-driven innovation across the organization.”

“Our collaboration with Ooredoo Qatar reflects a shared vision for data-driven innovation,” said Khaled Jaouni, LigaData’s Chief Operating Officer. “Through advanced data governance and AI enablement, we’re helping transform how organizations manage, understand, and unlock value from their data.”

The collaboration forms part of Ooredoo Qatar’s broader digital transformation strategy, supported by LigaData’s expertise in data governance, AI enablement, and enterprise data platforms.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

