LigaData’s Subscriber IQ Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Innovative telecom AI solution helps operators unlock deeper subscriber insights and drive growth.

PALO ALTO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData, a provider of AI and big data products for telecom operators, today announced that its AI product, Subscriber IQ, is now available in AWS Marketplace. This new availability makes it easier than ever for telcos to harness advanced AI and analytics to better understand and serve their subscribers.

Developed through collaboration across LigaData’s Silicon Valley and Dubai R&D teams, Subscriber IQ enables telecom companies to gain real-time, actionable insights into subscriber behavior, preferences, and lifecycle events. By leveraging Subscriber IQ on AWS, operators can deploy powerful predictive models and automated actions at scale, driving increased ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), reduced churn, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The availability of Subscriber IQ in AWS Marketplace enables telecom operators to seamlessly purchase and deploy the product, while benefiting from the secure, scalable cloud infrastructure of AWS.

“SIQ’s availability on AWS Marketplace enables faster integration and deployment of Agentic AI across telecom infrastructures,” said Shekhar Rajvanshy, Chief of Engineering at LigaData. “Our distributed R&D teams are advancing the development of Agentic AI solutions that are secure, scalable, and impactful for telecom operators.”

