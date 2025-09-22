Asiacell Accelerates AI Transformation with LigaData's Telecom AI-Flare Platform

LigaData AI Flare is purpose-built for telecoms like Asiacell who are looking to embed intelligence into every layer of their operations..” — Shekhar Rajvanshy, Chief Engineering Officers of LigaData

SULAYMANIYAH, IRAQ, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asiacell, Iraq’s leading telecommunications provider, has successfully deployed LigaData’s Telecom AI-Flare platform to fast-track its AI transformation and strengthen its data science capabilities. The initiative represents a major step in Asiacell’s ongoing digital evolution, enabling faster development and deployment of AI-powered applications and services.

With growing demands on networks and rising expectations from customers, telecom operators are turning to AI to drive innovation and efficiency. “With LigaData’s AI Flare, we’re gaining a competitive edge by delivering smarter, faster AI capabilities to our customers,” said Hasan El Chami, Asiacell Chief Technology Information Officer. “This partnership enhances our ability to scale advanced analytics while improving resource utilization and operational agility.”

“LigaData AI Flare is purpose-built for telecoms like Asiacell who are looking to embed intelligence into every layer of their operations,” said Shekhar Rajvanshy, Chief Engineering Officer of LigaData. “This deployment demonstrates how AI Flare can unify data pipelines, streamline MLOps, and power real-time decisioning at scale.”

By adopting LigaData’s platform, Asiacell has reduced time-to-value for new AI use cases while reinforcing its commitment to secure, governed, and production-grade machine learning at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.