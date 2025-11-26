EagleEye Freight Identifies AI-Powered Security as the Critical Business Resolution for 2026

Specialist in logistics security urges warehouse and fleet operators to replace passive CCTV with proactive AI analytics to prevent cargo theft in the new year.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses finalize their strategic goals for the upcoming year, EagleEye Freight is challenging logistics centers, warehouses, and commercial facilities to make a specific New Year’s resolution: stop recording crimes and start preventing them. The company, known for its expertise in securing supply chains and commercial perimeters, forecasts that 2026 will be the year where Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes the standard for loss prevention.For years, commercial security relied on "passive" CCTV systems—cameras that simply record footage to be reviewed after a theft has occurred. EagleEye Freight argues that this model is outdated. In a high-tempo logistics environment, a recording of a crime is merely documentation of a financial loss."The best resolution a business owner can make for 2026 is to shift from reactive to proactive security," said a spokesperson for EagleEye Freight. "Traditional cameras tell you what happened last night. AI-powered systems tell you what is happening right now and can trigger alarms, lock doors, or alert guards before a perimeter is breached. In the freight and logistics sector, milliseconds matter."EagleEye Freight highlights three AI technologies that should be on every Facility Manager’s upgrade list for Q1 2026:1. Loitering Detection: Algorithms that identify unauthorized individuals lingering near loading docks or fences.2. License Plate Recognition (LPR): Automated logging of every truck entering and exiting the premises.3. Smart Perimeter Guarding: Reducing false alarms by distinguishing between drifting snow, stray animals, and actual intruders.By integrating these technologies, businesses can significantly lower insurance premiums and reduce cargo shrinkage. EagleEye Freight is currently offering consultations for upgrading legacy analog systems to modern IP-based AI solutions in preparation for the new fiscal year.For more information on securing commercial assets, visit https://eagleeyefreightinc.com/ About EagleEye Freight: EagleEye Freight specializes in high-end security solutions for the logistics and commercial sectors. Focusing on the intersection of freight operations and asset protection, the company provides advanced CCTV surveillance and remote monitoring systems designed to safeguard warehouses, truck yards, and commercial properties.

