Security integrator Oleg Logic reports a surge in mobile credential adoption, predicting smartphones will replace 70% of plastic key cards in US offices by 2026

The plastic key card is following the same trajectory as the fax machine. In 2026, mobile credentials protected by phone biometrics will become the new standard for office security” — Lead Security Engineer, Oleg Logic Inc.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As corporate security demands evolve, Oleg Logic Inc ., a nationwide provider of access control systems, has released a 2026 industry forecast predicting a rapid decline in traditional plastic RFID cards. The company identifies the coming year as a tipping point where mobile credentials - using smartphones to unlock doors and turnstiles - will become the dominant standard for Class A office buildings and commercial facilities.For decades, the plastic proximity card (prox card) was the industry standard. However, security risks associated with easily cloned low-frequency cards, combined with the administrative burden of replacing lost fobs, are driving a mass migration to mobile-first ecosystems."The plastic key card is following the same trajectory as the fax machine. It works, but it is obsolete and insecure," said a Lead Security Engineer at Oleg Logic Inc. "In 2025, we saw a 40% increase in requests to retrofit legacy card readers with Bluetooth and NFC-enabled controllers. Property managers realize that a mobile credential is not just more convenient; it is inherently more secure because it is protected by the phone’s own biometric face or fingerprint lock."Oleg Logic Inc. highlights three key drivers for this shift in 2026:1. Security Hygiene: Unlike plastic cards, which are often shared or stolen, employees rarely part with their smartphones.2. Cost Efficiency: Issuing a digital key over the cloud eliminates the shipping and hardware costs of physical badges.3. Frictionless Entry: Modern turnstiles and vehicle access systems now detect authorized phones from a distance, reducing bottlenecks in lobbies and parking garages.To assist businesses in this transition, Oleg Logic Inc. has expanded its inventory of cloud-managed readers and motorized turnstiles compatible with Apple Wallet and Google Pay credentials. The company is currently advising facility directors to audit their existing access infrastructure before the 2026 fiscal year begins to identify vulnerabilities in legacy systems.For more information on upgrading to mobile access control, visit https://oleglogic.com/ About Oleg Logic Inc.: Oleg Logic Inc. is a US-based supplier and installer of professional access control solutions, serving offices, hotels, and industrial facilities nationwide. The company specializes in cloud-managed controllers, motorized turnstiles, and vehicle access systems, offering 24/7 expert support and certified installation services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.