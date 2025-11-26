Leading Illinois garage door experts release essential maintenance tips to prevent spring failures and frozen openers during the upcoming winter season.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With winter temperatures fast approaching, Bush Sugar Inc ., a premier provider of garage door installations and repair services, is urging homeowners to perform critical maintenance checks to avoid being stranded in the cold. The company reports that emergency service calls for broken springs and frozen openers increase by up to 40% during the first major freeze of the season.Garage doors are the largest moving object in most homes, and they are particularly vulnerable to thermal shock. Metal components contract in cold weather, causing older springs to snap, while standard lubricants can thicken into a paste, jamming the tracks."The worst time to find out your garage door needs maintenance is at 7:00 AM on a Monday when it's 10 degrees below zero and you are late for work," said a Lead Technician at Bush Sugar Inc. "Most winter failures are entirely preventable with a simple pre-season tune-up. We are trying to educate homeowners that a garage door is not 'set it and forget it' equipment, especially in our climate."Bush Sugar Inc. advises homeowners to focus on three key areas before December:1. Spring Inspection: Cold metal becomes brittle. If a spring shows gaps or heavy rust, it is a safety hazard and needs professional replacement immediately.2. Lubrication: WD-40 is not enough. Homeowners should use a lithium-based grease on rollers and hinges that won't freeze.3. Weather Stripping: A cracked bottom seal lets in snow and moisture, which can freeze the door to the ground. Replacing the rubber seal also improves the home's energy efficiency.Bush Sugar Inc. has stocked up on cold-weather operational parts, including insulated doors and battery-backup openers (essential during winter power outages), and is currently scheduling preventative maintenance visits across the region.For more maintenance tips or to browse garage door parts, visit https://bushugar.com/ About Bush Sugar Inc.: Bush Sugar Inc. is a specialized garage door service provider based in Illinois. The company offers a wide selection of top-tier garage door openers, parts, and accessories, along with expert installation and repair services. Dedicated to seamless solutions, Bush Sugar Inc. serves homeowners with a focus on reliability and safety.

